Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Hopes To Eventually Sell Goop ‘No One Will Ever See Me’

Gwyneth Paltrow has been enjoying a new chapter in her life ever since happily retiring from acting three years ago. While dedicating herself to her new role as the founder of her wellness company Goop, Paltrow has still been making headlines outside of acting. The Oscar winner reveals that once she finally decides to sell Goop, her public eye appearances will be over.

When public figures like Daniel Day-Lewis quit acting , as well as Honey I Shrunk the Kids’ actor Rick Moranis, you didn’t see their names appear in headlines much. Paltrow could end up stepping out of the limelight too, as she was asked by Bustle if she’ll teach her fans about the gracefulness of aging. Here is what she had to say.

I'll probably try, knowing myself. Or I might be like, 'Fuck this.' I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again.

I can’t exactly blame her for not wanting to be a public figure anymore. The whole world knew about every stressful moment of Gwyneth Paltrow’s life in and out of Hollywood. When she won her first Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, she hid at her parents’ house for weeks to avoid paparazzi attention. Paltrow also had to get candid about her divorce when she and Coldplay’s Chris Martin broke up.

Even after leaving Hollywood, the Iron Man actress was still making headlines when her company Goop was in hot water over its products’ unhealthy side effects and exploding vagina candles that angered customers. Then there was the time when she got sued over an alleged hit-and-run skiing accident . The entire trial was televised for the world to witness every testimony and verdict which Paltrow eventually won . After living such a publicized life, I can understand why the Golden Globe winner doesn’t want to continue being trailed by paparazzi once she enters old age.

Gwyneth Paltrow said she’s not ready to sell Goop yet, but could envision that possibility in a few years. With Paltrow being 51 years old right now, Bustle joked that the retired actress could make a “dramatic exit” on her 55th birthday if she wanted to. Paltrow didn’t exactly argue with that, saying:

I'd be happy with that....I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.

The Shallow Hal actress couldn’t think of whom she could picture being a good fit for her wellness company. However, she knew that her 19-year-old daughter Apple wouldn’t be interested as her mother described her as “a private person.” Hey, not everyone wants their life exposed. When the Sliding Doors actress turned 50 last year, she found it to be a “liberation” for her to stop caring about the thoughts of other people. Paltrow can just be herself without any anxiety to follow it. I have a feeling living a private life will help her be more confident with being her true self without worrying about what the public will say.