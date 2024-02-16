Dakota Johnson Was Asked About Viral 'He Was In The Amazon’ Madame Web Meme, And She Had No Idea

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, and the latest addition has been S.J. Clarkson's Madame Web. The movie stars Dakota Johnson as the title role, and Madame Web's trailer went viral months ago for a line of exposition. Johnson was asked about the that infamous "he was in the Amazon" meme, and she totally had no idea.

Madame Web's reviews have been pretty brutal, and it should be fascinating to see how many people see the blockbuster in theaters over the weekend. But the viral line "He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died" isn't in the theatrical cut. While doing press, Dakota Johnson was asked about the memes, and her response is circulating around Twitter. Check it out below:

There you have it. It sounds like the 50 Shades of Grey star had no idea that random line from the Madame Web trailer had gone viral for weeks leading up to the movie's release. What's more, she doesn't seem to understand the public's obsession with that one line about the Amazon. Hey, sometimes the internet works in mysterious ways.

Critical response to Madame Web has been overwhelmingly negative, but the movie's viral marketing campaign might help bring people to the theaters. After all, that line from the trailer has been made into countless memes since the trailer first debuted. And they haven't stopped in the weeks that followed. Case in point: this one combining Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl to the Sony flick.

Madame Web's poor reception comes after Morbius failed to perform at the box office... twice. Sony's Spider-Verse, which has a long name, feels like it's in jeopardy as a result. That is, unless the memes result in the new movie making money. Another funny meme that's been getting attention on social includes:

While the first Madame Web trailer was released months ago, that one viral line of dialogue continues to be internet fodder. The were a ton of memes made connected to the Super Bowl, which was wildly popular thanks to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance. As you can see below:

Johnson not knowing about that Madame Web line becoming a meme is just one example of the gift that she brought to the movie's marketing campaign. The Suspiria actress has been doing a ton of press, and her signature wit and sarcasm has been going viral. After all, the internet has been obsessed with her since Johnson's confrontation with Ellen DeGeneres. But whether that becomes box office success remains a mystery for the time being.

Madame Web is in theaters now. Check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next film to stream or see in theaters.