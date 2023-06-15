Gwyneth Paltrow Just Shared A Rare Look At Daughter Apple Rocking Her Infamous ‘Goth’ Oscars Look

I think it’s safe to say Gwyneth Paltrow is a fashion icon, and over the last few decades, we’ve seen some truly magnificent looks from her. However, when an actor has a career as long as Paltrow’s mixed into those incredible outfits are a few not so loved ones, like that infamous goth look she wore to the 2002 Oscars. Well, now, in a rare public appearance her daughter, Apple Martin was seen rocking said dress, and she looks fab!

For some context, back in 2002, three years after she won the Oscar for Shakespeare in Love, Gwyneth Paltrow showed up in an Alexander McQueen dress that featured a mesh top and a taffeta maxi skirt. While the look is no doubt on trend for the early ‘00s, even back then it was a bit much for many. You can see the look for yourself here:

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Well, now Apple Martin decided to take the dress for a spin, as Paltrow posted a photo of her daughter rocking the 2002 Oscars look on Instagram , check it out:

(Image credit: Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram)

This came during an IG Q-and-A that Paltrow did where a fan asked if Apple wears the clothes she has saved throughout her career. I’d imagine the idea to ask this came from the time the GOOP founder explained that she archives a lot of her clothes for herself and her daughter, noting the shoes from the ‘90s specifically. So, to prove that she does do this, the Iron Man actress answered the question by showing off her closet and her child standing in it dressed in the McQueen dress.

It seems like Apple and her mom learned from the negative reception of the dress, because I think she looks amazing in this now vintage gown. I say this because Paltrow knows what she would have changed about the initial look. Back in 2013 while writing a blog post for Goop about her Oscar looks, via The Dialy Mail , the Academy Award winner dished about two of her least favorite looks, noting the goth dress specifically as she wrote:

There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself but I should have worn a bra and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup. Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to - a little bit of punk at the Oscars.

It’s always fun to mix it up for the Oscars, or any red carpet event really, and while Paltrow’s first try with this look didn’t land the way she wanted it to, I’d say her daughter figured out how to pull it off. This reuse of older clothing also speaks to a trend going on among celebrities right now as they re-wear or upcycle old outfits. Shania Twain does this on tour by repurposing outfits from throughout her career, and some celebs, including Tiffany Haddish, have re-worn dresses to the Oscars.

While Gwyneth Paltrow has been making headlines recently over the ski crash trial she was involved in, and the time she played “fuck, marry, kill” with Brad Pitt, Chris Martin and Ben Affleck, this 2002 goth dress made waves as well in the early ‘00s. Now as Y2K fashion comes back with gusto, it’s fun to see her daughter rocking the look that is pretty iconic if you ask me.