Shania Twain Is Repurposing Clothes From Throughout Her Career For Queen Of Me Tour, And I Love These Sustainable Fashion Moments

Brad Pitt, Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum might not impress Shania Twain much, but do you know what does? Sustainable fashion. The country singer gave us all an inside look into how she develops her looks for her Queen of Me Tour, and revealed that she actually repurposes clothes from throughout her career to create new and unique looks for each show. And let me tell you, I’m so here for these sustainable fashion moments!

The country singer, who made waves for going nude for her Queen of Me album , has been talking a lot about how “good it felt” to go topless for the cover . Twain has also addressed the “negativity” around it, while noting how proud and confident she is in her decisions. She also explained that she takes “responsibility” for her choices, and is happy with them. The same is true for her choice to repurpose and re-style looks for this tour. The singer is clearly very proud and confident in the clothes she’s picking, and it’s amazing to see her take a sustainable strategy to her tour fashion. As Twain said on Instagram :

We’re putting our scraps to work.

And it’s working so well, as you can see in this stellar look she put together:

A post shared by Shania Twain (@shaniatwain) A photo posted by on

In the video, you can see Twain piecing together her outfit for the night. She dubbed the fit for the Lincoln, Nebraska show “Holy Peach,” and in the clip you can see her and her team tying black chiffon to the outfit, debating the necklaces she’s going to wear, and playing with the “scraps.” In her Instagram caption, she wrote about how much she loves this process, posting:

Some of you have already noticed, but I’m creating new looks for every night using outfits I’ve previously worn 💖 Some of these items have been over 10 years old!!

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” singer went on to write that she loves giving her “pieces a second life,” and I couldn’t agree more. Not only is this a wonderful way to help her tour be more sustainable, it also makes it so every single show gets a new and unique outfit. Also, the ensembles still come together to create a cohesive aesthetic for the whole tour since they’re being mixed, matched and repurposed.

Outfit repeating is something people have frowned upon, especially in the world of celebrity fashion. Although, in recent years we’ve seen an uptick in artists re-wearing dresses to events like award shows and creating new looks out of repurposed materials. For example, Tiffany Haddish wore the same dress to the Oscars twice a few years ago, and Jane Fonda did the same thing in 2020. Also, Billie Eilish wore an upcycled Gucci dress to the Met Gala last year, per Vogue , and absolutely stunned. Clearly, upcycled, recycled and repurposed fashion has been happening more and more, and I’m so here for it.

Shania Twain is truly killing it with these looks, and now knowing how she repurposes and recycles them makes the fits even better. I guess all that’s really left to say is: “Man!” I love all this sustainable fashion!