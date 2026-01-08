Gwyneth Paltrow Debunked That Rumor That She Only Drinks Bone Broth, But Also Explained When She Does Drink It

After a long absence, Gwyneth Paltrow decided to return to acting right before the 2026 movie schedule in Marty Supreme, a critically acclaimed, award-winning film that’s being credited for making viewers root for a terrible person. Though that’s dominating the conversation for her as of late, the Goop founder still, it seems, hasn’t quite lived down that time a few years ago when she revealed her love of bone broth and it went viral. Now she’s debunked the rumor that the beverage was all she drank at one time.

What’s The Deal With Gwyneth Paltrow And Bone Broth?

Ever since Gwyneth Paltrow entered the lifestyle influencer space by starting Goop in 2008, she’s spent more and more time diving into all the ways that we can be healthier and happier by trying/promoting seemingly every new wellness trend under the sun. The Oscar winner has been lauded for it by some, but dragged for many of her attempts, as well, having come under fire for things like (possibly exploding) vagina candles, her potentially fraudulent vaginal eggs, and, well, other things that don’t directly involve vaginas, but were still hotly debated with regards to usefulness.

Her company is still going strong, so one would imagine that it’s lived down most of those controversies, but something that seems to still have people in a tizzy is Paltrow’s early 2023 reveal of her personal wellness routine, where she said that she usually had bone broth for lunch. That led to accusations that she was promoting unhealthy eating habits, to the point where her daughter, Apple, had to tell her that her comments had gone viral. Well, during a recent conversation with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, the Iron Man actress was asked if she’s still drinking the solution, and she replied:

Bone broth is great. I still like bone broth. I think it’s fantastic for your gut. It’s full of protein and collagen, all the things. For some reason, people thought I only drank bone broth. But I’ll have it as like a cup of tea in the afternoon.

Alright, folks. There you have it. Not only did Paltrow not say that she only drank bone broth, but she does still use it as something “like a cup of tea” once a day, to get a dose of its perceived benefits.

A few months after her original comments went viral, she responded to all the criticism and noted that she never meant to imply that she was only drinking broth to fuel her busy life. In addition, the star noted that she was on a whole diet plan created by her doctor to try and control the symptoms of long COVID and “very high levels of inflammation” that had plagued her, where she laid out more thoroughly the solid foods she was eating along with having bone broth.

Look, this pretty much all boils down to one thing: take all random health recommendations with a grain of salt, and, for the love of all that is medically holy, talk to your doctor before jumping into potentially wild new wellness trends.