Candace Cameron Bure Was Asked What Her Faith Is 'Teaching Her' In Hollywood Amidst ‘The People And The Flashbulbs’
It's not all Christmas trees and wreaths, y'all.
Candace Cameron Bure is a bit of an odd duck, at least in Hollywood. Not because she has a strongly cemented marriage (though it only came with work), three beautiful children, and a career at GAF that allows her to also produce, but amidst many Hollywood stars, she’s one of the few who's allowed her public identity to correspond with her faith. So, what’s it like living in Hollywood as a God-fearing person among “the people and the flashbulbs?” Someone finally asked her.
Speaking on the red carpet for her podcast’s press tour, Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her career in Hollywood and what being in the spotlight really feels like. She noted that despite the distractions, her number one is still God, and that’s helped to remain humble amidst all the praise (and presumably the Internet negativity she faces). She told Church Leaders:
Bure went on to say her faith keeps her anchored in an area where it could be easy to become distracted by fame or enamored with online gossip. In the past she’s opened up about sometimes not verbally acknowledging her faith, and seems positive about getting the chance to be candid about it here:
It’s true that Hollywood can test a person. It can test their grit, their mettle, their stick-to-it-ness. It can test their ideas about what’s normal when it comes to things like looks and body alterations. It can test decision-making skills and crush dreams. It can create a lot of noise, such as when the actress took flak for leaving Hallmark for GAF or faced detraction from her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin. Bure also previously said she’s “spoken so harshly” to her body in the past thanks to Hollywood ideals, and it was her faith that led her back to a healthier place.
Now, she’s able to talk about the “spotlights” and the noise from a mentally robust standpoint. The glitz of Hollywood has not glamoured her, and she credits that to her relationship with the Big G.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.