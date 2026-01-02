Candace Cameron Bure Was Asked What Her Faith Is 'Teaching Her' In Hollywood Amidst ‘The People And The Flashbulbs’

Candace Cameron Bure is a bit of an odd duck, at least in Hollywood. Not because she has a strongly cemented marriage ( though it only came with work ), three beautiful children, and a career at GAF that allows her to also produce , but amidst many Hollywood stars, she’s one of the few who's allowed her public identity to correspond with her faith. So, what’s it like living in Hollywood as a God-fearing person among “the people and the flashbulbs?” Someone finally asked her.

Speaking on the red carpet for her podcast’s press tour, Candace Cameron Bure opened up about her career in Hollywood and what being in the spotlight really feels like. She noted that despite the distractions, her number one is still God, and that’s helped to remain humble amidst all the praise (and presumably the Internet negativity she faces ). She told Church Leaders :

Honestly, I’m really in a state of humility, and it’s such a beautiful place to be. Because, when you are in Hollywood, and there’s the lights and there’s the cameras, and there’s the people and the flashbulbs, all of this praise — I know that I only have an audience of one. And so while it’s a beautiful thing to receive praise from people, there’s nothing that fills my cup more than God, and that’s who I want to rely on for my ultimate praise; it’s not anybody else.

Bure went on to say her faith keeps her anchored in an area where it could be easy to become distracted by fame or enamored with online gossip. In the past she’s opened up about sometimes not verbally acknowledging her faith , and seems positive about getting the chance to be candid about it here:

Receive the love from people, but just to stay in a place of humility that I know that I’m good with God at the end of the day. When I have done my best for him, and I have honored him and just fall into the grace of his love that is so undeserved and so unearned.

It’s true that Hollywood can test a person. It can test their grit, their mettle, their stick-to-it-ness. It can test their ideas about what’s normal when it comes to things like looks and body alterations. It can test decision-making skills and crush dreams. It can create a lot of noise, such as when the actress took flak for leaving Hallmark for GAF or faced detraction from her Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin. Bure also previously said she’s “spoken so harshly” to her body in the past thanks to Hollywood ideals, and it was her faith that led her back to a healthier place.

Now, she’s able to talk about the “spotlights” and the noise from a mentally robust standpoint. The glitz of Hollywood has not glamoured her, and she credits that to her relationship with the Big G.