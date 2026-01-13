'How Old Am I?' Gwyneth Paltrow Hilariously Reflected On Her Life After Interaction With Jacob Elordi

The older people get the more likely they are to have moments where they look back on what they’ve done and been through during their lives, and reflect on the good, bad and hopefully-not-too ugly of it all. Midlife is big for this kind of thing, and Marty Supreme star Gwyneth Paltrow is in that stage where one can’t help but think about the past. While it can be a serious endeavor, she just hilariously opened up about how a chat with Frankenstein lead Jacob Elordi made her wonder, “How old am I?”

What Did Gwyneth Paltrow Say About Reflecting On Life After Chatting With Jacob Elordi?

Gwyneth Paltrow has had a long and fruitful career that continues to this day. From her Oscar-winning work as a full-time actress in films like Shakespeare in Love, Seven, The Royal Tenenbaums, and a number of the Marvel movies in order that she barely remembers, to her time as a businesswoman in the crowded lifestyle influencer space as the founder of Goop, she’s accomplished a lot.

During a recent chat with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, the famous mom of two who’s become just as known for “conscious uncoupling” (possibly to her detriment) and extolling the benefits of bone broth (same) was asked if she’s now able to look back on her movie career and “be kinder to herself about stuff.” After answering in the affirmative, Paltrow noted how she’s now seen as a “venerable, old” talent to many in the film industry, and funnily revealed how that makes her feel by bringing up a conversation she had with newer star, Jacob Elordi:

I have to tell you, as a lady of a similar vintage as Paltrow and Poehler, I love this so much! The voices they slip into when describing how conversations with younger people who recognize them typically go? Priceless!

Now, I’m not in a line of work that has made me famous, but I completely get what a shock it must be to have fully grown adults (Elordi is 28) who are famous in their own right talk about everything you’ve done as though they are fantastic things in the bygone olden days. Especially if they bring up how much their parents loved something that you did. While I’m sure the Euphoria star was being sincerely complimentary…dude made our Gwynnie feel old as fuck, y’all, as she thought during the interaction:

Fuck, I’m old as hell…Like, how old am I?

She doesn’t specify, but the Sliding Doors star is likely talking about a conversation that happened during or around the time of her joint Actors on Actors interview with Elordi, which would be a very natural place for him to bring up Paltrow’s 37 year history on screen. Even though she’s been very open about things like how turning 50 felt like “liberation,” and her conflicted feelings over becoming an empty nester, I 100% understand how funny/wild/surprising it is to fully realize just how old you actually are, and there’s nothing that can do it quite like a conversion with one of the young’uns.