Did Gwyneth Paltrow Actually Use Her Oscar As A Doorstop? She Finally Explains

An unforgettable highlight of Gwyneth Paltrow’s career was when she won Best Actress for the best picture winner Shakespeare in Love, in 1999. Wearing her famous pink Ralph Lauren dress while tearfully holding that statuette in hand, the then-26-year-old gave her acceptance speech to the masses. That was clearly an honor for the actress, but we now have to wonder if Paltrow really uses her Oscar statuette as a doorstop. Well, the talented star finally explained.

Paltrow, who notably starred in the five-time Oscar-nominated movie The Talented Mr. Ripley immediately after winning an Oscar initially showed off her "doorstop" in a viral video. But, as she explained while talking with EW’s The Awardist podcast, the public probably shouldn't have put too much stock in that:

That was just for a stupid Vogue video. They're like, 'Wouldn't it be fun to use your Oscars as a doorstop?' And then of course, as you know [it became legend].

Well, there you go. It was just a fun joke on Vogue’s 73 Questions with Gwyneth Paltrow. Honestly, that would be a lousy place to keep the golden statuette, even if it does help keep a door open. But, then again, even if that was the Oscar’s permanent use, it’s Paltrow's trophy, and she can do what she wants with it.

Earning an Oscar apparently wasn't the easiest experience for the Marvel Cinematic Universe alum. She actually hid out at her parents’ house for weeks because of the “overwhelming” newfound attention she was getting. Paltrow went on to explain what a transformative turn her life took after winning Best Actress, and I see where she’s coming from:

I think it was weird, because it was such a huge and pivotal moment, and it's one of those things where you are kind of like this person that people are excited about and are building up. And then, in one fell swoop, it's too much. You're not an underdog anymore.... The tenor changed. It was just a lot to hold as a 26-year-old.

That sounds about right in regard to winning an Oscar, as an actor's status can change. Also, for someone to accomplish that in their 20s is a mind-blowing realization. It’s a career-changing achievement that permanently changes how the industry sees them.

Later in the interview, the Iron Man actress continued to talk about how the original location of her statuette was on a bookshelf “hiding behind a door.” Now, however, it's on a new bookshelf that’s sharing space with other things. The little gold trinket deserves to be center stage, after all. Paltrow also expressed her mixed feelings about her Oscar win and what finally prompted her to move the trophy:

I think I had, I don't know.... I think I had a bit of healing to do, in terms of how I held that and everything that happened and happened after it. It was a lot to metabolize. And so it took me, I guess 25 years to be like, 'Okay, I'm ready to put this on the bookshelf.’

Well, better late than never. Considering what a rare accomplishment it is to win an Oscar, Gwyneth Paltrow's trophy deserves to be in the spotlight rather than hiding in the shadows.

On that note, it's good to know Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oscar isn't solely used as a doorstop. The golden statue already opened a few doors for the actress who received it, so there's no need for it to do so in the literal sense. Be sure to watch Paltrow's acting comeback in Marty Supreme, which is now playing in theaters.