Gwyneth’s Nude Photo Shoot For Her 50th Birthday Gives Big Goldfinger Vibes

Gwyneth Paltrow has been in the public eye for decades, with the actress notably winning an Academy Award for her performance in Shakespeare in Love. She’s largely stepped away from film sets in recent years, instead focusing on her wellness brand Goop. Paltrow recently did a nude photo shoot for her 50th birthday, and gave big Goldfinger vibes in the process.

Nude photo shoots are a bold move for any celebrity, and Gwyneth Paltrow recently bore it all for Goop (opens in new tab), while also celebrating her 50th Birthday. In the photo shoot, half of the actress/entrepreneur's body is painted gold. Somebody cue Shirley Bassey’s iconic Goldfinger theme song, because it looks like she’s been given the Midas touch. Check it out for yourself below, courtesy of her Instagram :

Iconic behavior, methinks. While aging can often be difficult, especially when you're in the public eye, Gwyneth Paltrow seems to be embracing her power and body. And who doesn't want to be literally dripping with gold? Let's break down what we're being shown here.

In this photoshoot for Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow was painted gold on one side of her body. The story accompanying the images reveal how the brand's moisturizers were used so her skin wouldn't be dried out by the gold paint. And it sounds like everyone involved in the shoot ended up being covered in gold by the end of it. Talk about some expensive second-hand product. Of course, cinephiles out there will no doubt see her resemblance to Shirley Eaton in Goldfinger's most iconic scene.

Gwyneth Paltrow's shoot came with the question: could this be the actress' last nude shoot of her career? The Politician actress and MCU alum spoke to the vision behind this golden look, saying:

I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun.

While some folks out there would balk at the idea of doing a nude photoshoot, it looks like Gwyneth Paltrow was just shooting to have some fun with her golden look. And given how striking the images ended up being, smart money says they're quickly going to go viral. Talk about an empowering way or her to enter the next stage in her life.

Later in that same story, Gwyneth Paltrow addressed whether this Goldfinger-esque photoshoot will actually be her last time baring it all on camera. The Goop visionary opened up about this possibility, answering cryptically with:

I think aging is actually a beautiful thing. We just need to open our perceptions. As you become more yourself, in integrity, your life really opens up.

I guess the short answer is never say never. Indeed, Gwyneth Paltrow has been proven to be someone who is open to where her career might take her. Goop is massively successful, and she keeps busy with occasional acting projects like Netflix's The Politician. Fans are also eager to see if she'll ever return to the MCU as Pepper Potts. She's also ready proven herself down to appear in small roles like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Although don't expect her to remember much about those scenes, or which movie's she's been in. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.