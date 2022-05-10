Hilary Duff Bares All While Opening Up About Her Body And Hollywood’s Standards On New Magazine Cover

Hilary Duff has spent a long time in the public eye, from her Disney Channel and Lizzie McGuire teen years to updating on social media about her journey as the mother of three children and most recently, the star of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father . For a new magazine cover interview, the singer and actress posed nude and got real about her journey with her body image over the years in the face of Hollywood.

In the past, Hilary Duff has shared that when she was a Disney Channel star and young pop star she struggled with an eating disorder to fit in with the “image” of big names like her. At 34, the actress is feeling “proud” and “powerful” in her own skin, as she bared it all for Women’s Health Magazine. Check out the photos:

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) A photo posted by on

The actress took to Instagram to share the photoshoot, admitting that it was “scary” to pose in her birthday suit for the front cover of the magazine. However, as she shared, it turned out to be the “best time,” citing that only women were invited to the shoot. And as the issue is revealed, she loves the photos and is grateful that a moment in time, in which she “felt both completely vulnerable but powerful,” could be captured.

During the actress’ interview, she was quick to debunk the image she's putting out with her own tastefully nude magazine cover images. In her words to Women’s Health Magazine :

Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny… I’m proud of my body. I’m proud that it’s produced three children for me. I’ve gotten to a place of being peaceful with the changes my body has gone through. I also want people to know a makeup artist was there putting glow all over my body and someone put me in the most flattering position.

Hilary Duff looks comfortable and confident in her own skin in these magazine images, but she wanted viewers to know that it's the product of a group of people helping her look the most flattering for the camera. The actress gave birth to her third child, Mae, with husband Matthew Koma just a little over a year ago in March 2021. And as she should be, she’s proud of her body right now. So why not show it off? She also said this:

We bust our ass to get our bodies in shape and to look the best we can. We get facials and Botox and our hair done and highlights and brows and lash lifts and all this shit. But I want to work on the inside. That’s the most important part of the system.

The actress, who will return to How I Met Your Father for Season 2 following its exciting renewal , shared that therapy has become a vital part of her life alongside her hard work on her appearance. She said she has made it a continuous goal to show up for her appointments at least twice a month.