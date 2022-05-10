Hilary Duff Bares All While Opening Up About Her Body And Hollywood’s Standards On New Magazine Cover
She's coming clean.
Hilary Duff has spent a long time in the public eye, from her Disney Channel and Lizzie McGuire teen years to updating on social media about her journey as the mother of three children and most recently, the star of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father. For a new magazine cover interview, the singer and actress posed nude and got real about her journey with her body image over the years in the face of Hollywood.
In the past, Hilary Duff has shared that when she was a Disney Channel star and young pop star she struggled with an eating disorder to fit in with the “image” of big names like her. At 34, the actress is feeling “proud” and “powerful” in her own skin, as she bared it all for Women’s Health Magazine. Check out the photos:
The actress took to Instagram to share the photoshoot, admitting that it was “scary” to pose in her birthday suit for the front cover of the magazine. However, as she shared, it turned out to be the “best time,” citing that only women were invited to the shoot. And as the issue is revealed, she loves the photos and is grateful that a moment in time, in which she “felt both completely vulnerable but powerful,” could be captured.
During the actress’ interview, she was quick to debunk the image she's putting out with her own tastefully nude magazine cover images. In her words to Women’s Health Magazine:
Hilary Duff looks comfortable and confident in her own skin in these magazine images, but she wanted viewers to know that it's the product of a group of people helping her look the most flattering for the camera. The actress gave birth to her third child, Mae, with husband Matthew Koma just a little over a year ago in March 2021. And as she should be, she’s proud of her body right now. So why not show it off? She also said this:
The actress, who will return to How I Met Your Father for Season 2 following its exciting renewal, shared that therapy has become a vital part of her life alongside her hard work on her appearance. She said she has made it a continuous goal to show up for her appointments at least twice a month.
Hilary Duff is working on thriving inside and out on the daily – she looks like she could play a Marvel character! You can watch the actress on How I Met Your Father with a Hulu subscription. Also, be sure to check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for more on other new and returning shows.
