Chlöe Bailey Gets Mistaken For Her Sister Halle Bailey, And She Has A Funny Response When It Happens

It’s no surprise that Chlöe Bailey and Halle Bailey often get mistaken for each other. They are sisters who bare a strong resemblance to each other, and their intertwined music careers have made them even more closely associated with one another. They have more recently been branching out and moving to individual ventures. Though that hasn’t stopped Chlöe from often getting mistaken for her sister. Luckily, the singer doesn’t seem to mind and has a hilarious response whenever it happens.

The "Treat Me" singer appeared on the Zach Sang Show, where she chatted about her recent musical ventures as well as her frequent collaboration with her sister. Halle Bailey rose to newfound fame when she played Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid this year, and Chlöe seems to be extremely proud of her sister. The recording artist even flexes this pride when she’s often mistaken for her sibling:

When little kids come up to me sometimes they’ll be like ‘Are you The Little Mermaid’ [and] I’m like ‘No, but I’m The Little Mermaid’s sister, can you say that?’

This is a hilariously sassy response to a question by a little kid, but the sentiment still shines true. The artist has had no problem supporting the Little Mermaid actress, and loves being associated with her family’s accomplishments. And Halle Bailey has returned the sisterly praise before as well. The two seem incredibly close, even as they've ventured off to individual projects and never shy away from talking about each other. Needless to say, I’m absolutely loving this sisterly bond.

The two started off as a music duo Chloe x Halle and received widespread attention for their collaboration from a very young age. Both sisters ventured off into acting careers on shows like Black-ish and Grown-ish while also maintaining successful music careers together and on their own. Halle Bailey may have gotten a lot of attention for starring in The Little Mermaid, but Chlöe isn’t just her sister. Her 2021 debut single “Have Mercy” went certified platinum in the United States and her first solo album In Pieces got a lot of positive attention from fans and critics alike.

Clearly a successful musician, she's still able to maintain an acting career of her own. She has a recurring role on the Donald Glover-produced dark comedy, Swarm, which you should know a little about before watching. Not only that, but she also has eyes on EGOT status. The starlet may often be mistaken for “The Little Mermaid” but I also wouldn’t be surprised if Halle Bailey is often confused for her sister as well, especially given how high profile the Prime Video series is. They are a successful pair, and I’m glad that even as their fame and the number of accolades they get grow, they continue to root for each other on the sidelines. That’s true sisterhood.

You can check out Chlöe and Halle Bailey’s most recent album collaboration, Ungodly Hour, which is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music along with Chlöe’s In Pieces. You can also see Chlöe on Swarm, which is streaming with an Prime Video subscription, while Halle Bailey's The Little Mermaid is available for Disney+ subscribers.