Halle Berry Dropped Jokes About Her Wig From The Call 11 Years Later, And I’m Loving This So Much

Halle Berry has starred in some memorable films over the years, a number of which have been acclaimed by critics. There are, however, some in her filmography that have garnered somewhat “mixed” reactions from the public. A flick that falls into that category would be her 2013 crime thriller, The Call, in which she wore a wig that’s been humorously critiqued on the Internet for a while now. Berry, of course, is a star who can more than take a joke and, with that, she marked the 11th anniversary of the film by poking fun at her faux hair. And I’m loving this so much.

Brad Anderson’s The Call turned 11 on March 15, and I’m honestly still wrapping my head around the fact that the film is that old already. The ever-so-cheeky Boomerang star was aware of the occasion and took to Instagram to celebrate it in her own funny way. While mentioning the milestone, she pointed out that fans still chastise her for the wig she wore. You can check out her post, which is a humorously fitting tribute to the movie, down below:

It’s honestly amazing just how many people continue to point out the hair piece even to this day. Though if there’s one thing social media users and pop culture mavens likely know, it’s that the Internet rarely forgets. But what I truly appreciate is the fact that the Oscar winner has no problem being so self-deprecating. That same wit was definitely on display when she shouted out the movie on Twitter for its 11th birthday. On that platform, a fan admitted to forgetting the movie’s actual title and only referred to it as “The Wig.” Faced with that revelation, the leading lady hilariously responded with the following post:

The. Wig. ?!? https://t.co/RmbOjQj22K pic.twitter.com/HBdpTkQLJsMarch 15, 2024 See more

This might be one of the best uses of a Spongebob Squarepants meme that I’ve ever come across on the interwebs. I’m constantly impressed with how Halle Berry exudes humor and has no problem taking jabs at herself. For instance, she dropped a funny response after Keke Palmer joked that she looked “better” than her. She’s also taken a number of funny shots at her critically and financially unsuccessful 2004 superhero film, Catwoman. Berry had a joke after a fan found out that a lot of people “hated” the movie . And more recently, amid awards season, Berry poked fun at the Razzie win she scored because of her work in the flick. All in all, we love a queen who’s here for the jokes.

For those who aren’t familiar with it, The Call sees the actress play a veteran 9-1-1 operator who attempts to save a kidnapped teenage girl from the clutches of a serial killer. In the process of doing so, the emergency service must work past her own insecurities, some of which stem from a failed attempt to save a girl several months prior. The movie received mixed to negative reviews upon its release, though Halle Berry and Abigail Breslin’s performances were considered highlights. It also managed to gross $68 million against a reported $13 million budget.

Surprisingly enough, the movie has been a bit more popular in recent years. It made waves in 2022 when it hit #1 on Netflix , and the lead star herself dropped a funny response. While making note of the accomplishment, she asked her followers, “Are y’all OK?” And, even at that point, a number of fans responded by sharing thoughts on the wig, with some even calling it “iconic.”

I’m honestly not quite sure I expected this movie to have such staying power but, if anything, I love it for Halle Berry. One would think that she’ll continue to shout out the film as fans continue to hit her up about it. I’m also hopeful that she’ll continue to drop such great jokes when the opportunities arise.