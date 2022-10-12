Halle Berry Had A Funny Response After A Catwoman Fan Wrote About Finding Out Everyone ‘Hated’ The Movie

Halle Berry has played a number of memorable roles over the course of her illustrious career, but one performance that probably sticks out for fans is her turn as Catwoman. Not only was the film panned by comic book aficionados, but many pundits have deemed it one of the worst movies of all time. That doesn’t mean that everyone dislikes the flick, though. As a matter of fact, a fan recently took to social media to reveal that they only recently found out that folks “hated” the movie. And Berry herself chimed in with a funny response.

The Twitter user took to the platform and explained that as a kid, they used to love Catwoman. So they were pretty surprised when they found that not everyone is that high on the superhero movie. Halle Berry has rarely ever missed a cue whenever someone evokes the film on social media. So once she caught wind of the post, she retweeted it and dropped an incredibly apt three-word response. Check it out down below:

imagine mine 😂 https://t.co/7ByVZKB9IqOctober 10, 2022 See more

Halle Berry has addressed the Catwoman haters before and doesn’t seem to pay them much mind. She actually once explained that nowadays, plenty of people come up to her and tell her just how much they enjoy the movie. This massive love could be attributed to the fact that some have assessed the Pitof-directed film years later. But then again, like this Twitter user, a number of people may have loved it from the jump and are only now speaking out. To that point, after a trailer for The Batman dropped, fans were reminiscing about Berry’s version of the character last year.

Though the love for Halle Berry’s DC comic book feature is strong, that doesn’t mean the actress herself thinks it’s perfect. Berry, who has recently shifted into directing, said that she’d like a “redo” on Catwoman . She explained that if she were able to direct the film today, she’d love to up the stakes. (That’s understandable, given that the heroine was essentially fighting to keep women’s faces from cracking due to cosmetics.) Personally, I’d like to see her get a shot at directing a reboot of sorts.

Don't be surprised if she were to actually don her black, leather costume again, to. The actress has expressed interest in playing the Cat (and even Storm) again . But even if she doesn’t ever reprise the role, she seems content with dishing out advice to recent Catwomen like Zoë Kravitz . And all the while, the Bruised star will also likely continue to block out the hate and bask in the love her interpretation of the famed DC character receives.