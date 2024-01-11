One Halloween Star Is Still Hoping Their Signature Character Returns, And I’m Into It
The Halloween franchise is always getting new life, and one final girl wants back in.
The horror renaissance has been going on for years now, to the delight of fans. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters as a result, including Halloween. Jamie Lee Curtis ended her tenure as Laurie Strode with Blumhouse's trilogy, but it's only a matter of time before Michael Myers returns to theaters. One Halloween star is still hoping to return as their signature character, and I'm into it.
The recent trilogy ended with Halloween Ends, which is currently available to stream with a Peacock subscription. It was recently revealed that a Halloween TV show is in the works, but I'm also curious about its future in theaters. Actress Danielle Harris starred as Jamie Lloyd in a trilogy of movies, and recently spoke to ComicBook about her hopes for that final girl. In her words:
Honestly, same. While the 2018 Halloween movie ignored the sequels, I'd love for the franchise to explore certain parts of the Halloween franchise's confusing timeline. And that includes the character Jamie Lloyd.
Jamie was introduced in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and is revealed to be Laurie Strode's daughter that she gave up for adoption. Throughout three movies we watched as Michael hunted down his niece, with Danielle Harris taking top billing as a child actress. Later in that same interview, she actress spoke about how the Halloween TV series might change up the franchise. As she put it:
In addition to starring as Jamie Lloyd, Danielle Harris also has even more experience in the Halloween franchise. While Harris wasn't brought back during Blumhouse's trilogy, she did have a role in Rob Zombie's pair of movies, playing Laurie's friend Annie. Given this history, some fans would love to see her return, possibly playing Jamie again.
Hopefully the plans for Halloween's future are revealed sooner rather than later. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
