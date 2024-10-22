‘Here’s The Cool Thing’: Happy Death Day Director Offers Exciting Update About The Third Movie, And Thank Goodness It’s Spooky Season

It’s officially spooky season, and for fans of one of the best horror movies of the past decade, Happy Death Day and its sequel, there’s an extra reason to celebrate. The creator and director of the series, Christopher Landon, recently dropped a really “cool” update about the highly anticipated third film. During a recent chat during 2024’s New York City Comic Con, Landon offered a tantalizing update that has me pumped for the return of Tree Gelbman and her deadly, time-looping adventures.

While Jessica Rothe previously shared optimistic thoughts about a potential third film, the box office performance of Happy Death Day 2 U left some uncertainty about whether another sequel would happen. However, Landon recently spoke with ComicBook , confirming that he’s been actively developing the next chapter in the Happy Death Day series. After a few years of anticipation, the director’s latest comments suggest that the third film is well on its way—and worth the wait. Landon also teased some exciting hints about the film’s scope and what fans can look forward to, sharing with the outlet:

I could say that I wrote a treatment. I didn’t write the script, because I wouldn’t write a script unless it was a sure thing. Here’s the cool thing: It is a bigger movie, and it is not set on the same day as the previous two films. That’s the biggest spoiler I’ve put out there.

The original 2017 Happy Death Day introduced audiences to Tree, played by the fabulous Jessica Rothe, who leads the cast of Happy Death Day . Tree finds herself trapped in a terrifying time loop, reliving the day of her murder over and over again. Each time she wakes up, she uses the repeated events to gather clues, hoping to uncover the identity of her killer. After enduring dozens of deaths and finally defeating her murderer, Happy Death Day 2U expanded the story by diving into the mystery behind the time loop, suggesting that Tree’s ordeal was part of a much larger, more complex universe. Not to mention, Happy Death Day 2 U 's credits hinted at the franchise's future.

In 2023, Landon had also hinted that the third movie could break away from the time-loop structure of the previous films, confirming it wouldn’t take place on the same day. This shift in the story’s format means there’s less urgency to rush production compared to the second installment, allowing more time to develop if an upcoming horror movie sequel is greenlit. The director’s hint that the new movie won’t take place on the same day opens the door to endless possibilities for the story’s evolution. Without the time-loop constraint, the third installment could explore new timelines, alternate realities, or entirely different horror mechanisms, keeping the franchise fresh while maintaining its signature blend of slasher thrills and sci-fi twists.

One of the most exciting rumors about the potential threequel is the possibility of a crossover with Kathryn Newton’s Freaky . The Freaky co-writer first suggested this idea , and Newton was fully on board with it. With the third movie potentially moving away from the time-loop structure, the chances of this crossover happening feel more realistic than ever. I can’t think of anything more exciting for horror fans—let’s hope the horror movie gods make it happen!

The first two Happy Death Day movies are now available for purchase. While we wait for more updates about the threequel, check out the 2024 movie release dates .