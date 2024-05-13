Kathryn Newton Shares Thoughts On The Crossover Movie That Was Pitched For Freaky And Happy Death Day

Kathryn Newton, known for her remarkable versatility, continues to build on her already impressive career, transitioning from TV roles in Big Little Lies and The Society to leading parts in major films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and beyond. As the star of Lisa Frankenstein, Newton has become a sought-after name, particularly in the genre of horror movies . There's one cinematic crossover she’s hopeful for, and it’s not an upcoming Marvel movie : a potential crossover between the horror comedies Freaky and Happy Death Day. The Freaky co-writer initially proposed this concept , and Newton is now sharing thoughts on the idea.

In an entertainment landscape increasingly dominated by crossovers and extended universes, the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star shared her excitement for a potential crossover to her 2020 hit horror comedy. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the MCU performer said she’s “holding back hope” and that she has a lot of enthusiasm for the idea. While elaborating, she discussed possibly working with Blumhouse head honcho Jason Blum and Freaky helmer Christopher Landon:

I am still holding out hope. Jason and I are working on something else. (Newton winks at the camera.) I can’t tell you what it is yet, but you’re going to be really excited about it. But I would love to do Freaky Death Day. I want to work with [Freaky director] Chris Landon forever. He also changed my life. I worked with Jason and Chris on Paranormal Activity 4, which was my first film that I was the lead of, and then years later, they called me with this great script [Freaky] that was perfect for me in every way.

Even if Freaky Death Day doesn't materialize, Kathryn fans and horror hounds have another reason to be excited: a new project with producer Jason Blum in the works. The Little Women veteran actress’s fruitful collaboration with Blum and director Chris Landon has significantly shaped her career, making the prospect of another horror film a logical next step. The future Young Avenger also reflected on the unique appeal of the horror genre, which she feels deeply connected to, both personally and professionally. She continued:

Horror has always been a home for me and my fan base, and Chris and Jason have always felt like where I started. So to continue that story would be bigger than anything, really, because horror brings people together in a different way than even Marvel movies or rom-coms. Everyone can relate to being afraid. Everyone has a [fear] no matter who you are. We all know what it’s like to be scared, and that’s the special thing about horror. We can all connect that way, which is kind of dark, but true.

As discussions for a potential Freaky and Happy Death Day project continue, the actress is involved in other exciting projects, including the recently released and critically well-received Abigail and an upcoming horror movie from the Radio Silence team who brought the world Ready or Not. In the former, she plays a role in a story about a kidnapped vampire ballerina.

While Kathryn Newton continues to explore diverse and challenging roles across different genres, her heart remains with horror. Her desire to work with Chris Landon and Jason Blum again reflects her commitment to storytelling that resonates deeply with audiences, making her one of the most dynamic and compelling actresses working today. Fans will undoubtedly be watching closely, hoping for the day when Freaky Death Day moves from a hopeful concept to reality. I know I will.

You can catch Kathryn Newton in her latest 2024 movie schedule release, Abigail, which is now playing in theaters. Or catch her another horror comedy, Lisa Frankenstein, which is streaming with a Peacock subscription , and know that the same membership will also give you access to Freaky.