Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe Offers Hopeful Update On Threequel

The horror genre has been thriving for years now, to the joy of fans like me. The current renaissance has brought some of the best horror movies to theaters, as well as totally new concepts like Happy Death Day. That franchise is helmed by Christopher Landon, and there has been chatter online about a third installment for years now. And now final girl Jessica Rothe has offered an update on a potential HDD threequel.

While horror buffs have been not-so-patiently waiting for a third installment of Happy Death Day, there hasn't been any concrete news from the studio or creatives. Manyb elieved this is because Happy Death Day 2 U struggled at the box office, making the IP more of a financial liability. But Tree herself Jessica Rothe recently spoke to ScreenGeek, and offered some hope regarding an upcoming horror movie sequel.

Well, I can say [writer/director] Chris Landon has the whole thing figured out. We just need to wait for Blumhouse and Universal to get their ducks in a row. But my fingers are so crossed. I think Tree [Gelbman] deserves her third and final chapter to bring that incredible character and franchise to a close or a new beginning.

Talk about exciting news. It sounds like the filmmaker behind the franchise has figured out the story behind Happy Death Day 3. So hopefully the studios involved get on board and production can begin sooner rather than later. After all, Happy Death Day 2 U's credits hinted at the franchise's future.

Jessica Rothe leads the cast of Happy Death Day, and would presumably be the actor who is the most in the loop about what's coming down the line. While she didn't reveal anything about the plans for the plot, it's the most thrilling update we've gotten in some time. After all, Landon and Rothe are close friends off camera.

I have to assume that this exciting update about Happy Death Day 3 is somehow connected to a recent career shakeup that the franchise's director recently had. Christopher Landon was hired to direct Scream 7, which seemed like a dream job. But after some notable casting issues, Landon dropped out of the Scream gig.

While this was originally a bummer for horror fans, him getting back behind the camera for a Happy Death Day threequel would definitely help heal those wounds. Jessica Rothe's comments definitely offered hope to fans who had been waiting for the time traveling horror comedy series to return to the big screen. And after the wild events of the first sequel, it seems like the story could go just about anywhere.

The first two Happy Death Day movies are available for purchase now. While we wait for more updates about the threequel, check out the 2024 movie release dates.