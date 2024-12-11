‘Said A Million Things We Can Use And A Million Things We’re Glad We Have On Tape.’ Adam Sandler Teases A Major Cameo In Happy Gilmore 2 And I Could Not Be More Pumped For This Sequel

Adam Sandler has made himself a pretty solid and successful career over at Netflix. While not every film the comedy star has made has made massive waves, his next movie is all but certain to be his biggest yet, as he’ll be returning to one of his most popular characters in next year’s Happy Gilmore 2. And apparently a lot of people are coming to the party.

The list of returning characters and incredible cameos gets longer and longer the more we hear about the film, and now we’ve learned about a couple of surprising appearances that just make the new movie all the more exciting. Sandler recently called into The Dan Patrick Show, the host of which will also be appearing in the movie, and they discussed some of the stars who will be showing up, including, incredibly, Eminem. Sandler said…

I’ve known Eminem for a long time and he’s a great guy. He came in, was funny as hell was just…I think we just hung out a day with Eminem and we just shot and shot and was insane, said a million things we can use and a million things that, we’re glad we have him on tape.

I can’t imagine how Eminem will fit into the story of Happy Gilmore 2, but it sounds like he was just hilarious on the set. Eminem hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014’s The Interview, where he also cameoed as himself. From how Sandler talks, it sounds like they just messed around for a day on his scene, so there’s probably a lot more hilarious footage than we’ll ever see in the film.

Eminem joins a long list of returning stars and other impressive cameos. We know that Christopher McDonald will return as Shooter McGavin. Actress Julie Bowen is returning to reprise her role from the first film as well. Even Ben Stiller will be back playing his scene-stealing nurse from the first film. The movie will also include a host of golf’s greatest stars. John Daly talked about his time filming, and Sandler also told Dan Patrick that the great Jack Nicklaus would appear. Sandler explained…

He came by for a couple days, all these great golfers came by and they did a great scene. We all hung out. He was amazing. He was amazing and he hung out with us and his wife was awesome. In the scene, I sit next to Jack so I got to talk to him and he was so nice to me, man.

Cameos are a big part of Happy Gilmore. The original movie had its share of iconic moments that came from celebrity appearances. The most famous is likely Adam Sandler's famous fistfight with Bob Barker. Golfer Lee Trevino also had a memorable scene in the first movie.

Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's best movies and one of his most iconic characters, so there are sure to be a lot of people excited for the sequel. While John Daly had previously said he thought the movie would be out in March or April, Sandler indicated the Happy Gilmore 2 release date would likely be July. While we may have to wait a bit longer for it, with this cast, the film should be worth the wait.