‘Said A Million Things We Can Use And A Million Things We’re Glad We Have On Tape.’ Adam Sandler Teases A Major Cameo In Happy Gilmore 2 And I Could Not Be More Pumped For This Sequel
The cast of Happy Gilmore 2 is just getting more stacked every day.
Adam Sandler has made himself a pretty solid and successful career over at Netflix. While not every film the comedy star has made has made massive waves, his next movie is all but certain to be his biggest yet, as he’ll be returning to one of his most popular characters in next year’s Happy Gilmore 2. And apparently a lot of people are coming to the party.
The list of returning characters and incredible cameos gets longer and longer the more we hear about the film, and now we’ve learned about a couple of surprising appearances that just make the new movie all the more exciting. Sandler recently called into The Dan Patrick Show, the host of which will also be appearing in the movie, and they discussed some of the stars who will be showing up, including, incredibly, Eminem. Sandler said…
I can’t imagine how Eminem will fit into the story of Happy Gilmore 2, but it sounds like he was just hilarious on the set. Eminem hasn’t appeared in a movie since 2014’s The Interview, where he also cameoed as himself. From how Sandler talks, it sounds like they just messed around for a day on his scene, so there’s probably a lot more hilarious footage than we’ll ever see in the film.
Eminem joins a long list of returning stars and other impressive cameos. We know that Christopher McDonald will return as Shooter McGavin. Actress Julie Bowen is returning to reprise her role from the first film as well. Even Ben Stiller will be back playing his scene-stealing nurse from the first film. The movie will also include a host of golf’s greatest stars. John Daly talked about his time filming, and Sandler also told Dan Patrick that the great Jack Nicklaus would appear. Sandler explained…
Cameos are a big part of Happy Gilmore. The original movie had its share of iconic moments that came from celebrity appearances. The most famous is likely Adam Sandler's famous fistfight with Bob Barker. Golfer Lee Trevino also had a memorable scene in the first movie.
Happy Gilmore is one of Adam Sandler's best movies and one of his most iconic characters, so there are sure to be a lot of people excited for the sequel. While John Daly had previously said he thought the movie would be out in March or April, Sandler indicated the Happy Gilmore 2 release date would likely be July. While we may have to wait a bit longer for it, with this cast, the film should be worth the wait.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.