Andy Samberg's New Super Bowl Ad Is Hilarious, Disturbing And Makes Me Think About Squirting Mayonnaise Too Much
"Touchin' me....touchin' youuuuuu."
If you’re going to land a comedian to get decked out as a faux Neil Diamond for a goofy song parody about mayonnaise and best friends involving a slightly anthropomorphic hot dog, you might as well shoot for the best. Which is exactly what Hellmann’s did by landing SNL vet and Lonely Island co-founder Andy Samberg for the company’s latest Super Bowl ad campaign.
- Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl Ad, But Kim Kardashian, Khloé, Kourtney And Gigi Hadid Are Her Ultimate Hype (Wo)Men
- Lots of Haters Mad About The Matthew McConaughey Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial: 'Holy F--k What An Obnoxious Ad'
- Budweiser's 2026 Super Bowl Ad Goes Back To The Farm With Another Tear-Jerker Ad I'm Glad I Saw Before The Big Game
You may recall 2025’s When Harry Met Sally reunion or Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson’s silly mayo ads in 2024. Those were great and all, but certainly lacked a particular performance panache, which Samberg brings in full as the, erm, great(?) Meal Diamond! Sending up the beloved crooner’s everpresent hit “Sweet Caroline,” the ad also brings in fellow SNL vet Heidi Gardner, though she manages to steer clear of all the mayo squirting, for better or wor…no, just for better in this case, I think.
Check out the minute-long ad below, which will likely be cut down to 30 seconds when airing during the Super Bowl.
Honestly, if I saw Andy Samberg dressed like that while walking through a mall or something, I don't know if I'd immediately recognize him, though I would definitely be attuned to something being amiss, given how bizarre his entire upper-body hair situation is.
Perhaps all that fluffy hair is part of why the ad gets under my skin in less than savory ways. Particularly regarding the idea of anyone walking around lifting the top bread off of people's sandwiches. That's personal bubble infringement to the nth degree.
Also squirting mayonnaise onto people's food willy nilly is bothersome in ways I can only allude to, as not to actually make myself nauseous. While I can appreciate Meal's blind aim being impeccable, just the idea of mayo potentially being blasted all over people's drinks and clothing is enough to make me run out of this hypothetical diner setting I'm thinking about. Seriously, the foley work in the ad is too good.
Just when you think it's maybe okay to let this Meal Diamond guy keep singing during everyone's meal, then the confessions start. He lives in our walls! Which, ipso facto, means there's all kinds of unused mayonnaise in the walls as well. It's the worst-smelling insulation money can buy.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Super Bowl LX is set to air on NBC (and stream via Peacock subscription) on Sunday, February 9, 2026, with plenty of other ads yet to be revealed. And those who wish to see a more loyal cover band take on Neal Diamond can check out Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson's feature Song Sung Blue.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.