Harry Potter’s Bonnie Wright Has An Idea For A Spinoff, And I’d So Watch This
Take my Galleons.
The Wizarding World is a global sensation, thanks to J.K. Rowling's books, stage plays, theme parks, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. The cast of the Potter movies grew up before our eyes, including Ginny herself Bonnie Wright. Although some fans are hoping to see her reprise her role in a Cursed Child movie, the 35 year-old actress recently made an A+ suggestion for a spinoff. And I'd honestly love to see it happen.
While the fandom is eagerly anticipating the upcoming Harry Potter TV show, there are plenty of folks who regularly re-watch the movies with their HBO Max subscription. During a recent appearance at the Calgary Expo (via Collider), Wright shared a killer idea she has for a movie spinoff. In her words:
Sign me TF up. While it'll be fun to see Harry's story adapted for the small screen, the idea of getting a new story set before James and Lily Potter die sounds thrilling. Fans have heard about the adventures of the Order of the Phoenix and the Aurors, but we haven't been able to see them play out before our eyes. And I have to assume that many Potter fans would lose their minds seeing this prequel on the big screen.Article continues below
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While there's no indication that Warner Bros. has any plans to make this type of project a reality, it might be good timing. After all, the Fantastic Beasts franchise was scrapped after the first two sequels failed to perform at the box office... despite it originally being planned as a five-film narrative. Perhaps the Wizarding World's fans would respond more strongly to a different type of prequel, one with a deeper connection the main Harry Potter series.
The Harry Potter franchise is streaming over on HBO Max, and the upcoming TV adaptation will premiere its first season on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see if/when the Wizarding World returns to theaters.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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