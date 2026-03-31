HBO's Head Honcho Has A Response For All Those Naysayers Who Think The Harry Potter Movies 'Just Came Out'
Is it too soon after the Harry Potter movies?
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The Wizarding World is a global phenomenon, one that spans books, video games, theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Fans are gearing up to return to Hogwarts with the Potter TV show, which will be available on HBO and for those with a HBO Max subscription. Fans are gearing up for the book to screen adaptation, and the network's boss Casey Bloys recently responded to folks who think it's coming too soon after the movies.
The trailer for Harry Potter Season 1 was recently released, along with the reveal that it's actually going to arrive on Christmas of this year. While some folks are hyped to see a more faithful adaptation of the novels, there are plenty of naysayers out there. While speaking with Variety about the network, Bloys addressed criticism that the show is coming too soon after the films. He offered:
Some points were made. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters back in 2001, so it's been over two decades since we got another adaptation of J.K. Rowling's first novel. That franchise ended with Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011, so it's been over ten years since Harry's story occupied the big screen. So maybe it's not too early after all?Article continues below
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As Bloys pointed out, there would be backlash no matter how long they waited to turn the Harry Potter franchise into a live-action television show. So it should be interesting to see how well the TV adaptation ends up doing on HBO. Later in the same interview he spoke more about why now is a good time to be producing this project, saying:
Touche. Those of us who were raised on Rowling's books and watching the Harry Potter cast grow up with us are now in our adulthood. And OG fans are now able to share the Wizarding World with their kids. So it might be the perfect time to adapt the story for TV, and presumably be more accurate to the source material in the process.
All will be revealed when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wit and see if the naysayers or fans end up being right about the TV version of the beloved series.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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