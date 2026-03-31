HBO's Head Honcho Has A Response For All Those Naysayers Who Think The Harry Potter Movies 'Just Came Out'

The Wizarding World is a global phenomenon, one that spans books, video games, theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. Fans are gearing up to return to Hogwarts with the Potter TV show, which will be available on HBO and for those with a HBO Max subscription. Fans are gearing up for the book to screen adaptation, and the network's boss Casey Bloys recently responded to folks who think it's coming too soon after the movies.

The trailer for Harry Potter Season 1 was recently released, along with the reveal that it's actually going to arrive on Christmas of this year. While some folks are hyped to see a more faithful adaptation of the novels, there are plenty of naysayers out there. While speaking with Variety about the network, Bloys addressed criticism that the show is coming too soon after the films. He offered:

Well, there’s no right number, but I do think it’s hard sometimes for people to really — you know, they’ll say, ‘The movies just came out!’ It started about 20 years ago!

Some points were made. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone hit theaters back in 2001, so it's been over two decades since we got another adaptation of J.K. Rowling's first novel. That franchise ended with Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011, so it's been over ten years since Harry's story occupied the big screen. So maybe it's not too early after all?

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As Bloys pointed out, there would be backlash no matter how long they waited to turn the Harry Potter franchise into a live-action television show. So it should be interesting to see how well the TV adaptation ends up doing on HBO. Later in the same interview he spoke more about why now is a good time to be producing this project, saying:

And what’s nice is the books have obviously remained popular, but you now have parents who grew up on it and wanting to share that with [their] kids, and kids on their own wanting it so just from a from a business point of view, that’s a big opportunity.

Touche. Those of us who were raised on Rowling's books and watching the Harry Potter cast grow up with us are now in our adulthood. And OG fans are now able to share the Wizarding World with their kids. So it might be the perfect time to adapt the story for TV, and presumably be more accurate to the source material in the process.

All will be revealed when Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone premieres on December 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to wit and see if the naysayers or fans end up being right about the TV version of the beloved series.