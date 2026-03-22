One Cut Harry Potter Scene I'm Excited To See Play Out On The TV Series

The Internet has been deeply abuzz about HBO’s Harry Potter TV series adaptation . There’s been a lot of talk about how lengthening the story into a TV series will help to expand the lore and give fans scenes, moments, and character interactions that were present in the books but missing from Warner Bros.’ popular film series. We, in fact, already know this is true thanks to some leaked set materials, and there’s one cut Harry Potter movie scene that we now know is absolutely going to play out in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation.

I’m not precious about most of the changes the Potter movies make from the books, but one really notable one is how the first film cut ahead and jumped right into the dropoff action. In J.K. Rowling’s first book, readers actually meet the incredibly-named Vernon Dursley first, and learn one very notable fact about Vernon and his family:

The Dursleys had everything they wanted, but they also had a secret, and their greatest fear was that someone would discover it.

It’s a single-sentence paragraph on the first page of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or The Philosopher’s Stone), but it sets the tone for the nebulous and later negative relationship Harry experiences with his aunt, uncle and cousin. In the subsequent couple of pages, Vernon starts hearing chatter about the Potters from curious folk, and begins to be concerned before Albus Dumbledore, Rubeus Hagrid and Minerva McGonagall show up on his street–the exact moment in which movie fans will know Warner Bros’ movie begins.

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(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It’s moments like these that should help flesh out the series, and some set photos have indicated we 100% will get this early scene when the episodes air. The photos (via Daily Harry Potter and other outlets) have shown Vernon Dursley, played by Daniel Rigby, suited up and going about his workday. He begins to encounter some strange sights, including unusual people in robes, and there are also pics of Jon Furlong playing Dedalus Diggle during what will doubtless be the opening scene.

I’m excited to see it, because it should be a more traditional start to the series. I’m also excited to see this because it indicates those watching the series with an HBO Max subscription should be getting a lot of moments that we missed the first time around. New Draco Malfoy actor Lox Pratt confirmed as much a few months ago, telling fans “you get to see” so much more when the series fleshes everything out.

This isn’t the first time a character from the books has been listed to be popping up when Potter eventually gets a TV release date next year. Nicolas Flamel, Charlie Weasley, and others have also been mentioned . But given this should change the very way the series opens up, I’m stoked to see something new for the small screen, and additional new components overall. Now, will Petunia Dursley get a redemption arc ? Only time will tell.