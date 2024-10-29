As A Harry Potter Fan, I Was Pumped Someone Finally Asked Andrew Garfield About Playing Young Lupin, But The Fans' Responses Made A Great Point

For years, fans have dreamed about Andrew Garfield playing a young Remus Lupin in some sort of Harry Potter project. Now, with a Harry Potter series in development , the conversation has made its way into the mainstream again, because someone asked the We Live In Time actor about it. However, this time around, many in the comments pointed out that he is too old to play a young version of the werewolf. They also noted, however, that he’d be perfect to play the grown version of the Lupin, and I totally agree.

Andrew Garfield Was Asked About Playing Young Lupin

There’s always been a fascination around the young Marauders – James Potter, Remus Lupin, Sirius Black and Peter Pettigrew – and the internet loves to fan-cast them. A popular actor in the conversation about this topic has been Andrew Garfield, because he 100% has what it takes to play Lupin, as many Tweets , TikToks and YouTube fan edits have pointed out.

So, with that in mind, and with the Harry Potter series coming, the actor was asked by the BBC about the fans wanting him to play the younger version of the beloved Defense Against The Dark Arts teacher. In response, he said:

This is a question I don't know how to answer. I will consider any role offered, how's that?

You can also see his body language and reaction to the question in the TikTok below:

Well, he didn’t say much, but he also didn’t say no…so that’s exciting! Plus the 400 thousand likes and 5 million views show that there’s an interest in this happening. However, there are also tons of fan comments that point out a flaw in this dream casting, and I totally agree with them.

The Fans Pointed Out That Andrew Garfield Is Too Old To Play Young Lupin, So He Should Just Play Present-Day Lupin

So, here’s the issue with this fan-cast. Young Lupin would be a teenager, and Andrew Garfield is 41. I don’t think he can pull off playing a teen anymore, and commenters on this TikTok agreed.

However, there’s a solution to this, he could just straight-up play the grown-up Lupin. Fans were quick to make that note as they replied to the TikTok with comments like:

what about just...Remus Lupin. Not the young version of him. But quite literally just Professor Lupin. -Ren

he could play teacher lupin, ARE WE FORGETTING HE’S GROWN ??😭 -haon

he is THE Remus Lupin -Sarina (moony’s version)

Not Yong lupin lol just lupin -noobmaster.69.1

wdym a young version? he needs to be Lupin as an adult😅😂😂 -AnaWho

Honestly at this point he should just be cast as current Lupin in the HBO show -Anna Elise

He’s literally the exact age David Thewlis was in Azkaban. -Cobi

That last point is a great one. When David Thewlis joined the Harry Potter cast in 2004 for Prisoner of Azkaban, he was 41 years old. His performance as the Defense Against the Dark Arts professor is legendary, and he’s one of the reasons why the third Harry Potter movie is so beloved.

The energy he brought to the role as he played the complicated wizard and werewolf was emotional and layered. The vulnerability he showed as the professor who was still coming to terms with his ability while also trying to help his late friend’s son was brilliant. And I think Andrew Garfield could also handle this character’s complexities perfectly.

I can see The Social Network actor teaching a young Harry Potter how to cast a Patronus perfectly, and I love that the people of the internet can too. While he’s too old to play a younger version of the character now, he’s the perfect age to portray the Harry Potter character who heroically came through for the titular wizard time and time again.