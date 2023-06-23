Fans Have All The Harry Potter Comments After Emma Watson Goes Viral Over A ‘Magic’ Floating Dress

Emma Watson seems to be bringing the skills she learned in the Wizarding World to her new wine and spirits brand Renais, because the dress she’s wearing to promote it literally looks magical. Not only is it the same shade of blue the Beauxbatons Academy students wear in Goblet of Fire, it also looks like it’s floating in the air. So, when she posted a photo of this gorgeous dress on Instagram, of course, Harry Potter fans took to the comments to gush about her viral “magic” outfit.

While promoting her alcohol brand with her brother Alex Watson, Emma Watson posed in this magnificent and magical light blue dress. Even though the point of the photo is to promote their new brand, I can’t take my eyes off her outfit, and I bet you won’t be able to either as you take a look at her Instagram post:

Doesn’t this look like something from one of the Harry Potter movies ? It feels like the Hermione Granger actress’s dress is levitating in the air as if she said “leviosa” instead of “levios-ah,” if you know what I mean. The commenters had similar thoughts about the fantastical state of Watson’s dress as they wrote things like amanda.adams1981’s comment:

Is that dress magic? How is it saying up like that

While it looks like magic, it’s not, it seems like the dress is held up by clear thread or something along those lines. However, that doesn’t take the fantastical majesty of the dress away, as fans of the core Harry Potter cast member continued to post about her outfit, commenting things like:

The dress said wingardium leviosa. -abhishek_go

What in the wingardium leviosa is that dress 🤯 -maglumemes

This is what happens when you say LeviOsa instead of Leviosa. -romeo.oscar.hotel.india.tango

Who used Wingardium Leviosa to that dress? Looking perfect BTW. -yigit.visne

The Harry Potter comments didn’t end there either, they got better, as adityyay made an perfect reference to a Goblet of Fire quote that fans talk about frequently:

‘Explain the dress … and get 1 gazillion points to Gryffindor,’ Dumbledore said calmly.

While Dumbledore asks Harry calmly if he put his name in the Goblet of Fire in the books, he yells at Harry in the movie. I must admit, I’m acting like movie Albus in this case, because I’m so stoked about this dress. Lots of other fans are too, as they commented about their adoration for her outfit, and their confusion about how it’s staying up, check a few of them out:

someone make the dress make sense pls😭 -destinyinreallife

This dress is defying physics -tristarochelle

The dress looks like it's floating. I'm trying to understand 😕 -desiree8190

Honestly, since Emma Watson returned to Instagram she’s been killing the fashion and business game, and this post is just another example to prove it. Her fashion has been on point, and it’s also been fun to see her branch out with her business after getting candid about stepping away from acting .