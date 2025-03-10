Harry Potter's Lavender Brown Actress Started An OnlyFans, And I'm Baffled By Its Hilariously 'Niche' Focus

Various actresses have made OnlyFans accounts in recent years, from Carmen Electra trotting out her ‘90s clothes on the subscription service, to Drea de Matteo saying how the platform “saved” her life. Now we can count Jessie Cave, the actress who played Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter movies, among the lineup of OnlyFans content creators. That said, her page will have a hilariously “niche” focus that’s left me baffled, yet so amused.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cave shared that her OnlyFans will only have “hair stuff,” i.e. her showing off her long locks, brushing them, “swishing” them, etc. Those who subscribe will get the “best quality hair sounds,” and “slutty Mormon” is the vibe Cave is going for, adding it will have a “pure aesthetic.” If it goes according to plan, the Harry Potter alum thinks she could “make the big bucks” with this “sensual stuff.”

A post shared by JeSsIe CaVE (@jessiecave) A photo posted by on

If you have a “fetish” for hair, as Jessie Cave described it, then this OnlyFans will be just the thing for you. But as Cave clarified to the guy shooting, there won’t be any “feet or bum” stuff. From my perspective, this sounds like this would be a better fit for ASMR, but as the actress also mentioned in the video, she doesn’t have enough money for a good mic. I think that will be a problem easily remedied once the OnlyFans money starts pouring in, but still, I’m astounded that this is the focus she picked.

Jessie Cave elaborated on Substack (via Variety) about her decision to start an OnlyFans page, making it abundantly clear that she won’t be sharing any “explicit sexual content.” Among the reasons she’s decided to embark on this online journey are to “get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof,” as well as “get out of debt” and to “put time into something I never invested in before: self-love.” She added:

Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research? [It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little fucked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.

Along with her time playing Lavender Brown in the final three Harry Potter movies, as well as the video game adaptations of The Half-Blood Prince and The Deathly Hallows — Part 2, Cave’s credits include the 2012 film adaptation of Great Expectations and TV shows like Black Mirror, Father Brown, Industry and Buffering. But now, like so many other celebrities, she’s turned to OnlyFans for additional income. While the “hair stuff” isn’t my cup of tea, Cave does get points for originality, so best of luck for her as she delves into this new endeavor.

Meanwhile, if you’d like to see the younger Jessie Cave’s work in the Wizarding World, the entire Harry Potter film series can be streamed with a Max subscription.