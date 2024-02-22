Carmen Electra Kept ‘Almost All’ Of Her ‘90s Clothes And Apparently Likes To Trot Them Out On OnlyFans Now And Again

My earliest memory of Carmen Electra was of her on Singled Out, a show that aired on MTV that I had been told by my parents I wasn’t allowed to watch, but did so anyway. I was a gawky middle schooler with untamed, Hermione-level hair and crooked teeth, she wore flower hair clips and cropped tops and short shorts. Apparently, she’s kept all those popular ‘90s TV looks and now that they’re back in, she’s been trotting them out on her OnlyFans page.

We already know Electra still looks amazing decades after she initially became famous thanks to work with Prince and a subsequent gig in the Baywatch cast. After fans got excited about Electra following an appearance in The Last Dance, she’s turned that newfound fame into a thriving OnlyFans page. In a recent piece over at Interview Magazine , she revealed to singer Kim Petras that she’s hung on to a lot of these pieces, which are now newly trendy again.

[I kept] almost all my ’90s clothes. Yeah. They’re all locked away but knowing I have them is really comforting. There’s some really special things in there that are really meaningful to me.

Even outside of her red Baywatch bathing suit, Carmen Electra’s fashion sense was memorable during her MTV years and beyond. I can remember her in fun prints and hair accessories, big tall shoes (she also mentioned in the interview a love for cheap stripper shoes) and an ability to mix high fashion with low fashion for red carpet moments and MTV Spring Break events alike. She held onto these clothes for years, even converting a wine cellar in her house into a shoe emporium since she’s not a big fan of wine.

Archiving these items seems like a way for the Scary Movie actress to hang on to career memories, but it’s also coming in handy all these years later. For one, ‘90s and early aughts fashion is making a comeback. For another, throwing back to her career on OnlyFans has been a lucrative venture, and Electra also told the magazine it’s a “fun thing” to bring the outfits out once again.

I’ll decide on who I want to shoot me and we’ll start going through my closets, because I’ve kept a lot of things. Eventually, we just roll with it as we’re doing it. ‘Oh my god, it would be fun to do this,’ or ‘this outfit would look really good here.’ It turns into this little fun thing.

Carmen Electra enjoys OnlyFans work , and has expressed in the past that she loves being her “own creator.” She gets to dictate what she shares with her fans from day to day, and right now it sounds as if Throwback Thursday is cropping up on other days that end in “y” for the actress. Please tell me she’s still held on to this look:

(Image credit: Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Electra calls this archiving her “art project” and I can’t wait to see what looks she pulls out of the vault next.