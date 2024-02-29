The Sopranos Vet Drea De Matteo Reveals Multiple Ways OnlyFans Has Completely Changed Her Life: 'I Didn't Know Which Way Was Up'

Sure, it's easy to joke that if you fell onto hard times, you could immediately create an OnlyFans page, but for many of the platform's content creators, the largely NSFW subscription service has proven to be a lucrative business move. Rapper Bhad Bhabie reportedly pulled in $50 million via her OF page, and TV personality Blac Chyna is said to have cleared a mind-boggling $240 million through her pornographic posts on the site. Now, you can add The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo to the successful mix.

The Sopranos alum, whose unforgettable portrayal of Adriana La Cerva on the HBO drama scored her a Primetime Emmy Award in 2004, went live with her own OnlyFans page back in August 2023. Armed with a great bio pun and a willingness to appease TV fans with Adriana's most famous mob wife looks—even some of the character's underwear—the actress said she made enough money from the adult subscription service to save her house from foreclosure. She told The Daily Mail:

It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 per cent. I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us. Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. It saved my home of many years that was very important to us. And beyond all that, it has given me enough money to start up and finance ULTRAFREE.'

The New York City native, who is also known for her roles in the casts of Sons of Anarchy, Desperate Housewives and Shades of Blue, noted to the outlet that she had $10 in her bank account and was experiencing a lot of personal tragedy when she decided to open up her OnlyFans page.

They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,' she said. 'I wanted to try and sell it before they took it. At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn't know which way was up.

However, racy snaps of the 52-year-old star helped her not only find her financial footing and clear her debts, but it also allowed her to make enough to launch a streetwear brand, ULTRAFREE.

I was like, holy sh*t. In five minutes, I was able to pay back compass real estate who kept the sale of my house.' I did it, but I didn't want to do it. I got a lot of heat for doing it and it went f*cking viral and people went nuts.

De Matteo previously noted how The Sopranos' leading man James Gandolfini helped out his co-stars, including Drea, back when they were screwed out of profits from DVD sales of the hit show. The actor allegedly cut them each a check from his own money.

But Drea is flush with her own cash nowadays, thanks to her OnlyFans work. And if you want to revisit her performance as the sultry Adriana La Cerva, you can stream The Sopranos with a Max subscription.