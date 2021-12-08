Ahead of Harry Potter Reunion, Daniel Radcliffe Has A Funny Take On Rewatching The Movies

The Harry Potter series has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowling’s novels before becoming a global phenomenon and beloved film franchise. Said movies made icons out of the original cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, whose name is synonymous with the boy who lived. Ahead of the upcoming Harry Potter reunion, Radcliffe has a funny take on rewatching the movies.

Since starring in all eight Harry Potter blockbusters, Daniel Radcliffe has had a wildly successful career, working on a variety of unique TV and film projects. But moviegoers can’t wait to see him reunite with his fellow Hogwarts students like Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in the upcoming reunion event. Radcliffe recently spoke about his relationship to the magical movies, saying:

I see them at the premiere, and then if I can I avoid ever watching them again. My heart dies a little bit every time I hear [The Harry Potter Theme Song] as a ringtone. But, yeah, I think it would just be kind of like passing around baby photos of yourself. It’s not an enjoyable experience.

Well, that was honest. While Daniel Radcliffe is no doubt thankful for his once in a lifetime opportunity playing the title character in eight Harry Potter movies, it seems like he’s still got some complicated feelings about actually seeing/hearing any content from the franchise. Considering how he grew up in front of the public’s eyes, can you blame him?

Daniel Radcliffe’s comments come from a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show , where the conversation turned to his iconic eight-film run as Harry Potter. While the generations of fans out there are known for re-watching the franchise time and time again (especially during the Holidays), the beloved Hogwarts alum doesn’t feel the same. In his mind, it’s like passing around baby photos of himself.

While Daniel Radcliffe don’t be re-watching the Harry Potter movies anytime soon, that won’t stop him from getting in on the fun of the upcoming reunion special . Warner Bros. will reunite a massive ensemble of original cast member in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Exactly what type of magical hijinx will occur remains a mystery for the time being, but the public is definitely invested in what’s to come.

The cast of Harry Potter might not be keen on re-watching the film franchise, but fans are hoping that actors like Daniel Radliffe and Tom Felton will end up reprising their roles a film adaptation of The Cursed Child plays. That story follows Harry and Draco’s children, while also catching up with the original characters as adults . It seems like another great opportunity for a reunion, although it’s unclear if/when that time-traveling story will be adapted for film.