Henry Cavill Shares Rare Comment On His Partner Natalie and His New Fur Baby, And There’s Seemingly An LOTR Connection

Henry Cavill 's heart has belonged to Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso for over a year and a half now. You know the couple is serious because they refer to their pets as “ours” and just announced on Friday that they’ve recently welcomed a new fur baby into their lives. He’s a French Bulldog named Baggins, and that just has to be a Lord of the Rings reference, doesn’t it?

Cavill took to Instagram to share a couple of adorable photos of their new baby, whom he called a “little wonder and also a little terror” all wrapped up in one. Check out the cute photos:

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) A photo posted by on

As the actor, who tends to keep private around his relationship , wrote, a prior French Bulldog of theirs named “Meat” died a couple of months ago. Meat was Viscuso’s longtime fur baby whom she had for at least a decade and lived 14 and a half years. Following the loss, the couple have decided to let a new furry love into their lives in the form of Baggins, who must be named after Frodo, Bilbo or both. Given the Hobbit-like nature of bulldogs, it’s an adorable name for the movie-loving couple to bestow on their new pet.

Henry Cavill is beloved for his love for so many things nerdy, and with his newest pet, we love the Lord of the Rings reference. Now we need him to be cast in one of the upcoming Lord of the Rings projects so that both his pets are named after famed roles!

As the post shows, Henry Cavill also has an American Akita named Kal, whom the actor adopted back in 2011 when he was a puppy. That name is also perfect considering Superman’s real name on his home planet of Krypton is Kal-El, and his adoption of the pup occurred in the same year he was cast as the DC hero for Man of Steel.

How sweet is it to see Henry Cavill and his girlfriend so happy, and building their fur baby family with Baggins? The couple are reportedly working together on a Warhammer project that Cavill has been vocal about his passion for too. Then there’s the fact that the actor is set to reprise his role as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher, with the premiere of Season 3 just days away.