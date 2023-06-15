Henry Cavill's Spy Movie Argylle Has Been Delayed, But There's Good News For Theater Lovers

Henry Cavill has three upcoming movies from director Guy Ritchie slated, the first of which, Argylle, has long been expected to come out this year. That said, given that it’s based off a novel that hasn’t been released yet, it was starting to look more likely that Argylle wouldn’t arrive in 2023, and sure enough, it has been delayed. However, there’s good news for the theater lovers out there who would like the opportunity to see this Cavill spy flick on the big screen.

As shared by outlets by Variety, Argylle is now dated for February 2. However, rather than only being delivered exclusively to Apple TV+ subscribers, this new entry in the 2024 movie release schedule will first get a theatrical run thanks to a partnership between Apple Original Films and Universal Pictures, and then hit streaming at a later date. This is the latest in a string of studio collaborations Apple has set up to since its original movies to theaters, with Paramount Pictures distributing the Martin Scorsese-directed and Leonardo DiCaprio-starring Killers of the Flower Moon, and Sony Pictures delivering the Ridley Scott-directed and Joaquin Phoenix-starring Napoleon.

While the Argylle novel, written by Ellie Conway, was once supposed to come out on March 30, there’s conflicting information over whether it will now arrive on September 11 or November 9. Either way, that still leaves a handful of months for interested parties to flip through the book’s pages before the Argylle movie starts playing in theaters. This will also be Cavill’s first time appearing in a theatrical movie since he cameoed in the Black Adam end-credits scene. However, if the Argylle novel’s publication ends up being pushed back again, don’t be shocked if another delay for the film adaptation will follow soon after.

Argylle sees Henry Cavill playing an amnesiac spy who’s been tricked into thinking he’s a best-selling novelist, but upon regaining his memories and skills, he embarks on a mission of revenge against the organization he used to work for, The Division. The Argylle cast also includes Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, Rob Delaney and Jinh Luis, and Jason Fuchs wrote the script. Matthew Vaughn’s Mark studio is already planning three more movies for the franchise, though no details about them have been disclosed.

Keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for more updates about Argylle, and remember that this is just the start of Henry Cavill and Guy Ritchie working together. Filming wrapped a couple months ago on their next movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and in May, it was announced that they would re-team for a yet-to-be-titled action movie that costars Jake Gyllenhaal and Eiza González. Don’t forget to also look through the best Apple TV+ movies available to watch now.