Henry Cavill Drops A Look At His Bad Highlander Injury As He Goes Through 'Torment' To Get Back In Shape, Boot And All

The wait for the long in-development Highlander reboot to start filming got a little longer earlier this month. Originally the plan had been for cameras to roll before the year was over, but lead actor Henry Cavill injuring himself during preproduction necessitated that production now begin in early 2026. Cavill has now shared a look at his injury encased in a boot has he goes through the “torment” of getting back in shape for Highlander.

Exactly how Cavill injured his leg remains a mystery, but he’s clearly putting in the work to ensure that he heals properly. That’s evidenced in the pictures he shared on Instagram of the physical therapy he’s going through, and The Witcher actor even threw in a deep-cut video game reference for good measure:

Dak’kon is one of the characters featured in the 1999 video game Planescape: Torment, which takes place in locations from the Planescape multiverse from Dungeons & Dragons. Considering how much Henry Cavill loves Warhammer 40,000 and various other nerdy properties, it’s not surprising to me that he broke out a quote like this to accompany these pictures. Cavill previously shared the poem Invictus when he first posted on social media about his injured leg.

We here at CinemaBlend will continue putting good vibes out into the universe that Henry Cavill has a speedy recovery. He’ll need to be in tip top shape in order to portray Connor MacLeod in Highlander, a role he’s been officially attached to since 2023, although he was reported to be in talks for it in 2021. The reboot’s production will follow him having completed work on the live-action Voltron movie and Enola Holmes 3.

Just like the original 1986 movie, the new Highlander depicts Connor as an Immortal who was born in the Scottish Highlands in the 16th century and becomes drawn into a war amongst other Immortals to compete in the Gathering, where the Prize is up for grabs. Fellow Man of Steel actor Russell Crowe was the first person to be cast in Highlander after Cavill, with him playing Ramirez, Connor’s mentor. Dave Bautista was later tapped to play lead antagonist The Kurgan, and just yesterday it was reported that Jeremy Irons will play an unidentified baddie who leads a group called The Watchers. Other cast members include Djimon Hounsou, Marisa Abela, Karen Gillan, Max Zhang and Drew McIntyre.

Directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Michal Finch, Highlander doesn’t have a release date set yet by Amazon-MGM, which took over making the reboot from Lionsgate. However, assuming Henry Cavill’s physical recovery goes well, presumably there’ll be an uptick in specific details about the reboot once principal photography begins at the start of next year.