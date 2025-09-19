Henry Cavill Seemingly Breaks Silence On His Highlander Injury With A Poem And Photo Of His Leg

The Highlander reboot that’s been in development since 2008 is the closest it’s ever come to rolling cameras, but it’s still facing obstacles. Last week, it was reported that Henry Cavill, who’s playing the new Connor MacLeod, was injured during preproduction, necessitating that principal photography be pushed back. Now Cavill has seemingly addressed this Highlander shakeup online with a poem and photos of his injured leg.

Admittedly, the former Superman actor didn’t actually mention Highlander in his Instagram post, but he did accompany the photo of his leg propped up as it heals with the poem Invictus by William Ernest Henley. See for yourself:

We still don’t know exactly happened to Henry Cavill’s leg while he was training for Highlander, only that, as Deadline reported, it meanders filming is now expected to begin until early next year. Perhaps Cavill was instructed by the higher-ups at Amazon MGM Studios, which is handling Highlander’s release under its United Artists banner as of this pas April, to not confirm the circumstances of how he was injured. Regardless, we here at CinemaBlend wish him a speedy recovery. I also appreciate that these pictures included cameos from that adorable Frenchie and his Warhammer literature.

Henry Cavill was first reported to be in talks to join Highlander back in 2021, but it wasn’t until two years later that this was not only confirmed, but that it was said he’d play the lead character. Highlander was set to be the next movie the actor filmed following Enola Holmes 3 wrapping production in June, and he has a number of other projects in development, including the live-action Voltron movie and Amazon Prime Video’s Warhammer 40,000 TV show. Alas, his mysterious leg injury is yet another obstacle for the Highlander reboot to overcome to finally be made.

This past summer also finally saw actors being announced/reported to be joining Henry Cavill in Highlander. Russell Crowe’s casting as Ramirez was the first of the bunch, followed by , Dave Bautista as The Kurgan, Karen Gillan as Heather (Connor MacLeod’s mortal wife), Djimon Hounsou as an unnamed immortal warrior from Africa, as well as Marisa Abela and Max Zhang in undisclosed roles. Chad Stahelski is directing the reboot off a script written by Michael Finch.

Highlander still doesn’t have a release date yet, but maybe that’s for the best right now as Henry Cavill recuperates. Meanwhile, you can stream the actor’s last movie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, on Starz, which is easy enough to include as an add-on to your Hulu subscription or Amazon Prime Video subscription.