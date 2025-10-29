'To Be Honest:' The Witcher's Cast Got Candid About Liam Hemsworth Taking Over For Henry Cavill

It won’t be long at all now before those with a Netflix subscription who are fantasy fans will be able to see The Witcher Season 4 as the series officially enters a new era. The fourth set of episodes are the first with new Geralt lead Liam Hemsworth in the role, and expectations are pretty high after the actor took over for previous star Henry Cavill. Let’s not forget that the show’s other stars had to adjust to the change, as well, and the cast was very candid about the switch.

What Some Of The Witcher Cast Said About Liam Hemsworth Taking Over For Henry Cavill In Season 4

The 2025 TV schedule is about to feature way more sword fighting, as we are now mere hours away from Liam Hemsworth’s first season of The Witcher. That cast shakeup (which saw former lead Henry Cavill announce both his departure and successor in a move that seriously pissed off fans) has led to a lot of not-so-great feelings from fans as the show proceeds, but how does the cast feel?

With stars like Freya Allan defending Hemsworth, it appeared that his co-stars were more willing to give him a shot than many of the fans (who seemed to abandon the show even in Cavill’s last season). When speaking to CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley recently, Jaskier actor Joey Batey was asked what it was like to see Hemsworth walk on set in full Geralt mode for the first time, and he said:

I mean, to be honest, this is the third Geralt that I've worked with, to be clear, so I don't see anything but Geralt now. And so I, first of all, thought he looked absolutely fantastic. He knew his physicality, the animalistic nature he was bringing to fight choreography, the wryness as you spoke about this dry wit that he was bringing. And I just responded as though Geralt was in the room, as I've done for many years now, and that's a testament to his talent and to his preparation before even shooting.

After word about The Hunger Games star’s new gig came out, we were able to get a look at some of the behind-the-scenes work he was doing to fill out his predecessor’s made-for-a-ripped-body armor. As Batey noted, he also voiced his character in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep opposite Witcher video game actor Doug Cockle as Geralt, so having someone else portray the character wasn’t too much of a shock to his system.

Laurence Fishburne is also in his first season as a Witcher star this year, and his part as Regis will see him spending a lot of quality time with Geralt. He was asked about filming with Hemsworth and noted:

There were a lot of moments where, you know, we got to know each other. I mean, we've been together for two years. But I think, really, from the moment that we met, there was an instant sort of admiration and respect for each other. Liam and I really like each other a lot, and we have a great deal of respect for each other. And we just took joy in the fact that we were getting to play these characters, and we took our roles seriously in trying to, you know, deliver something that the audience will embrace.

It seems that fans can count on Fishburne’s Regis being around for the fifth and final season of the action-packed fantasy, as well, seeing as how he mentioned that he basically worked with the Lonely Planet actor for two years (filming on Season 5 wrapped in September 2025). The Matrix star bonded with Hemsworth over their commitment to giving fans “something that the audience will embrace,” and he also opened up about how that desire impacted how he prepared for his part of Regis:

I did not play any of the video games. I did not deal with any of the books, because I wanted to be true to what they're doing with the series. You know, the series is based on those things. It is not those things. And, you know, we were coming in with a new actor playing the lead character. So we had to do what we needed to do to make it our own, and so we didn't want to carry any of the baggage from the other stuff with us.

If this isn’t the best way to deal with filming under a bit of a cloud caused by an unhappy fandom, I don’t know what is. We can all see the result of their effort when The Witcher returns to Netflix on October 30.