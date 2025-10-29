'To Be Honest:' The Witcher's Cast Got Candid About Liam Hemsworth Taking Over For Henry Cavill
Here's how they took the switch...
It won’t be long at all now before those with a Netflix subscription who are fantasy fans will be able to see The Witcher Season 4 as the series officially enters a new era. The fourth set of episodes are the first with new Geralt lead Liam Hemsworth in the role, and expectations are pretty high after the actor took over for previous star Henry Cavill. Let’s not forget that the show’s other stars had to adjust to the change, as well, and the cast was very candid about the switch.
What Some Of The Witcher Cast Said About Liam Hemsworth Taking Over For Henry Cavill In Season 4
The 2025 TV schedule is about to feature way more sword fighting, as we are now mere hours away from Liam Hemsworth’s first season of The Witcher. That cast shakeup (which saw former lead Henry Cavill announce both his departure and successor in a move that seriously pissed off fans) has led to a lot of not-so-great feelings from fans as the show proceeds, but how does the cast feel?
With stars like Freya Allan defending Hemsworth, it appeared that his co-stars were more willing to give him a shot than many of the fans (who seemed to abandon the show even in Cavill’s last season). When speaking to CinemaBlend’s Riley Utley recently, Jaskier actor Joey Batey was asked what it was like to see Hemsworth walk on set in full Geralt mode for the first time, and he said:
After word about The Hunger Games star’s new gig came out, we were able to get a look at some of the behind-the-scenes work he was doing to fill out his predecessor’s made-for-a-ripped-body armor. As Batey noted, he also voiced his character in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep opposite Witcher video game actor Doug Cockle as Geralt, so having someone else portray the character wasn’t too much of a shock to his system.
Laurence Fishburne is also in his first season as a Witcher star this year, and his part as Regis will see him spending a lot of quality time with Geralt. He was asked about filming with Hemsworth and noted:
It seems that fans can count on Fishburne’s Regis being around for the fifth and final season of the action-packed fantasy, as well, seeing as how he mentioned that he basically worked with the Lonely Planet actor for two years (filming on Season 5 wrapped in September 2025). The Matrix star bonded with Hemsworth over their commitment to giving fans “something that the audience will embrace,” and he also opened up about how that desire impacted how he prepared for his part of Regis:
If this isn’t the best way to deal with filming under a bit of a cloud caused by an unhappy fandom, I don’t know what is. We can all see the result of their effort when The Witcher returns to Netflix on October 30.
