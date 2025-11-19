Reacher's Alan Ritchson Looks Like He Just Took A Literal Bloodbath In New Pic Celebrating Season 4 Production Wrap

Alan Ritchson has been keeping fans hyped and ready for the fourth season of Reacher by doing things like giving a tour of his trailer and sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments. He’s also been showing off the many bruises he’s gotten and gushing about sequences, like the one he called “the best fight ever.” Now, as the show wraps, his titular character is getting into a bloodbath, and Ritchson is celebrating.

Reacher is known for putting Ritchson through the wringer. He was even knocked unconscious while filming Season 3 at one point because it was so intense. However, it looked amazing on screen. So, the bar for this new season and its action is high.

The actor was nervous that Season 4 wouldn't be able to top Season 3, but from the photos he’s posted, it looks like the fourth season will be even more intense. Now, Agnez Mo, who is new to the show and will be playing Lila Hoth, has shared a carousel of images taken from the set of Reacher to celebrate wrapping Season 4. This included a black and white photo -- it's the second image in the carousel -- of the cast, and Ritchson is looking pretty bloody in it. Take a look:

We know Season 4 will be based on Lee Child's novel Gone Tomorrow; however, specifics about the season have not been revealed. Regardless of what happens, Jack Reacher will not be given any breaks, it seems, and he is going to be as bloodied and bruised as ever. It should be entertaining to find out what exactly makes Ritchson so bloody in the finale, but hopefully, this fight didn’t involve him getting a concussion.

Along with getting bloodied and bruised, Ritchson has also received his fair share of black eyes, as he showed off over the summer. That being said, he’s admitted that Season 4 is so high octane that they should check people’s heart health before watching. And if the photos only show off part of what will be coming, I'm sure what we see on screen will be incredibly intense.

Surprisingly, Reacher is not the only project that Alan Ritchson has done as of late that involves getting bloody. In May, he wrapped his new movie Runner and was battered and bloody, but all smiles in a photo. This was just before Season 4 of Reacher went into production, meaning that it didn’t take long for him to get bloody again. He doesn’t seem to mind, but Ritchson has opened up about how dangerous it can be to always say yes, especially since he’s basically been working non-stop for over two years.

As of now, it’s unknown when Reacher Season 4 will be streaming with a Prime Video subscription, but now that filming has wrapped, I'm hopeful that it will be part of the 2026 TV schedule. The wait will be worth it, and fans can always get their action fix by rewatching the first three seasons.