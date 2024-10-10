Henry Cavill Can't Stop, Won't Stop Joining Major Franchises, But Does His Latest Casting Spell Bad News For The Warhammer 40K Series?

It’s starting to feel like Henry Cavill is collecting franchises with the same gusto that one collects Pokemon. From his time as Superman in the DC Extended Universe to his playing Geralt of Rivera in the first three seasons of The Witcher, the actor has starred in many major tentpole projects on both the big and small screen, Now word’s come in that he’s added yet another, specifically the live-action Voltron movie. However, I can’t help but wonder if this updates could spell bad news for Cavill’s Warhammer 40K series.

Let’s start things off on a positive note. Per THR, Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Cavill to lead Voltron, the Hollywood adaptation of the popular Japanese science fiction franchise that’s being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who also co-wrote the script with Ellen Shanman. He’s the second actor to be brought aboard the movie, following newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye, who was Tom Holland’s West End understudy. Plot details for this take on Voltron are being kept under wraps, including who Cavill is playing.

You tell me Henry Cavill’s going to appear in a blockbuster movie about a team of pilots who operate robots called Battle Lions that can come together and form the Voltron mecha, and I’m in! Henry Cavill and Daniel Quinn-Toye’s castings come a little over two and a half years after Rawson Marshall Thurber’s involvement was announced. With casting news finally coming out, it looks like Voltron is finally going to move forward after many years spent in development hell. The downside is that now I’m more worried that the Warhammer 40K series won’t see the light of day.

Anyone who’s read up on Henry Cavill or even seen a few of his interviews knows that the man is a massive fan of Warhammer 40K, the miniature wargame that’s been around since 1987. So that made it incredibly fitting when it was announced in December 2022 that Cavill would star in and executive produce a Warhammer 40K series for Amazon. Sounds like a dream come true for him, right?

