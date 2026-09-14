The Batman Part II Set Photo Seemingly Reveals Unexpected Comic Vigilante, But I'm Not So Sure

When The Batman: Part II was first delayed until February 2028, it was yet another gutpunch for fans most anxiously awaiting a follow-up to Matt Reeves’ first film. The kind that made it seem like we might never see Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader back on the big screen. Thankfully, the upcoming DC movie has definitely in the throes of its production since May, as proven quite often by set photos and videos being shared on social media. Not the most ideal way to get updates, but they’re prevalent.

As debates continue regarding which villain star Sebastian Stan is portraying in The Batman: Part II, a sometimes villainous DC Comics character has potentially been revealed, as a set photo shared on X features a masked character wearing a long-sleeved overshirt showcasing the anarchy symbol, a stretched upper-case “A” with a circle through the middle. Which probably makes it obvious which vigilante that wardrobe appears to be alluding to: non-metahuman Lonnie Machin, better known as Anarky.

Anarky Does Make Sense For The Batman: Part II, But I'm Skeptical

Created by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle for Detective Comics in 1989, Anarky's name is a direct representation of the character's philosophy and social belief system, though he generally wants to better society through his actions, as opposed to just creating an absence of law and order. He just happens to utilize methods that aren't entirely legal or 100% moral, so he gets the anti-hero vigilante descriptor. (And he's not always into betterment.)

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Given that context alone, I could easily see former child prodigy Lonnie Machin growing up in The Batman's version of Gotham City and becoming so incensed by the power and financial imbalance that he adopts a costumed persona. It'd make all the more sense after Batman and Riddler's showdown in the first movie, too. And yet..

I Don't Actually Think That Set Photo Is An Anarky Reveal

Unless the "character" who appears in the Batman: Part II set photo is meant to be the earliest possible incarnation of Anarky, I can't with good faith pretend to agree with the speculation.

Mainly because the only real piece of indicating information is that the actor's clothing features the anarchy symbol, which wouldn't necessarily be a strange symbol to see during a streetwide protest like the one taking place during this scene. If anything, it's like this person is wearing Anarky merch instead of a costume, per se.

The mask is too blurry to really see properly, but it doesn't really look like the white masks that Anarky has worn in other media, and appears more skeleton-esque. (Although that could also be wrong.) It also seems like the actor is wearing a hat atop the mask, and not the hooded look that Anarky is known for.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond that, there's not much to the outfit beyond fairly standard-looking pants and shoes, such as kneepads and elbow pads, or a backpack with straps across his torso, possibly with weapon-holders. Granted, some of that might have gotten him too much attention from surrounding Gotham P.D. So I guess if this does end up being the comic character, I'd understand why he dressed down for the occasion.

Elsewhere during the weekend's filming, shots from the set surfaced that seemed to prove that the Court of Owls will be involved, based in large part on a protester sign saying “Court of Fouls.” Which itself would imply that Gotham City citizens are aware of a group that’s purposefully remained hidden since the city’s founding, thus making the initial assumption harder to buy into. But the Court was already teased less overtly in The Penguin, so I'm sure they are out there.

For those who want to see Anarky in live-action, you'll have to watch his Arrow introduction from back in Season 4, where he was portrayed by Supernatural vet Alexander Calvert. Otherwise, stay tuned for more The Batman: Part II updates ahead of its impending 2028 release.