What Happened To All The Couples From 90 Day Fiancé Season 12

Another 90 Day Fiancé season has come and gone, and what a time it was. The latest installment on the 2026 TV schedule delivered all sorts of drama and real questions about whether these couples had what it takes to go the distance in their relationships.

With the tell-all in full effect, we have a lot of updates on what's happening with the couples, as well as a recap of what all went down this year. Here's what we know about the couples thus far, including some things we've seen on social media after all filming was completed.

(Image credit: TLC)

Debby And Mido - Still Together

Debby Rolando was ready to get married after two decades alone, and found Egyptian actor and tour guide Mido Fayed. Almost immediately, the two butted heads when Debby felt like she was less of Mido's fiancé, and more like his social media and business manager. Mido proved his loyalty, however, with one of the most horrific proposals 90 Day Fiancé's ever seen.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Almost immediately after the wedding aired, rumors started that Debby and Mido had broken up. After doing some digging and seeing that he's in a movie filming in Louisiana right now, I'm thinking Mido and Debbie are going on strong after the tell-all and prepping for another spinoff.

(Image credit: TLC)

Marissa And Edward - Still Together

Marissa Rubinetti and Edward Miguel Gomez knew they were in love when they were dating abroad, but the former began to have real doubts once he came to the United States. Marissa was worried Edward didn't have what it took to keep up with her lifestyle, to the point that some fans felt it was demeaning.

The good news here is that Marissa and Edward worked it all out, got married, and are still living the dream in the United States. The tell-all hinted there's some additional tension between them, though, that feels like a setup for a future spinoff more than anything.

(Image credit: TLC)

Mallorie And Rasít - Still Together

Mallorie Degrange thought the biggest challenge Raşit Kebabcı might face in Alabama was potential racism, but was unprepared for the issues they'd face in their own relationship. She still hadn't told Ras she wasn't sure about having kids, which was a big deal-breaker for him. He ultimately agreed to marry her, on the condition he didn't have to sign a prenuptial agreement.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While there was speculation that Mallorie and Raşit were no longer together, someone on Reddit thinks that's not true. They pointed to Rasit being live on TikTok with dog fur on a shirt, which felt like solid evidence he's still with her and her four dogs. With no other evidence to raise big questions about whether they're together, I'm sticking with the claim that these two are still together.

(Image credit: TLC)

Catie And Joshua - Still Together

Catie Norboe and Joshua Atkins' issues as a couple were clear from the jump, as the former claimed she could not enjoy a night on the town without making out with other people. Despite that, and questions over whether she could stay monogamous, they ended up tying the knot.

As much as it may surprise people to hear, there's been lots of evidence that Catie and Joshua are still together. Mainly, we're seeing lots of posts from Joshua in the Portland area, and others have confirmed seeing them together in the city. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the making-out thing has stopped, as Catie laughed during the tell-all that she was "really bad" on New Year's Eve and broke her promise to a few people.

(Image credit: TLC)

Shea And Annabelle - Still Together

Shea McGuire was a walking red flag when he was introduced on 90 Day Fiancé, and there were a few times when it seemed Annabelle Chua was ready to pack her bags and head back to the Philippines. That said, with Shea seemingly indicating his past transgressions were behind him, they said their vows and got his whole family together for their big celebration.

Since their wedding, it appears that Shea and Annabelle are still happily married and living their best lives together in Kentucky. They don't seem as invested in the other couples' drama as others, so I'm curious to see if they'll appear in future seasons or be a one-and-done couple.

(Image credit: TLC)

Thomas And Paula - Still Together

Thomas Dintino and Paula Barbosa got less of the spotlight on 90 Day Fiancé, though they had one of the wildest problems we saw all season. Thomas had an extreme irritation to any type of perfume or strong smells, and it was causing huge problems in their relationship. It was so bad that Paula debated whether she should end the relationship just before their marriage, but they tied the knot anyway.

There are a lot of rumors online that Paula and Thomas are no longer together, and it's tied to a picture showing her back in her home country in Brazil. That said, the moment was directly referenced during the tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé, noting that she received her green card and booked a vacation to the country to return for the holidays. It seems like they're still happily married as of writing, but we'll see if Paula can handle being in a scent-free household for a long time.

(Image credit: TLC)

Aisha And Maxwell - Still Together

Aisha Montgomery believed her relationship with Maxwell Okeke was destined to be forever by God, but visa issues in the United States made bringing him to the United States from Africa a difficult journey. She ended up having to travel to his country to give them the best shot at making it back home, though both families had their doubts about this marriage lasting.

Fortunately, it seems like Aisha and Maxwell have defied their families' expectations. They're still together, though as we saw in the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all special, Maxwell was still struggling to obtain a visa to the United States. It's a problem we're seeing a lot more in the franchise, so I do wonder when the franchise will give it more attention.

90 Day Fiancé Season 12 may be done with its storylines, but the season will live on forever over on HBO Max. Check out the reality series, and be on the lookout for other spinoffs headed to TLC later this year.