Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin's fiancé Brenda Song Reveals How He Actually Celebrates Christmas, And No Swinging Paint Cans Are Involved

There are some Hollywood mysteries out there that many of us would like to know. One of the biggest involves what the iconic Kevin McAllister actor of Home Alone fame does for Christmas. Luckily, for those like me dying to know, Brenda Song (his fiancé) shared what the incredible couple does for the holidays. And no, there aren't booby traps like suspended paint cans included.

Song was interviewed by Bustle about her upcoming role in The Last Showgirl, premiering soon on our 2025 movie schedule . Beyond talking about the Gia Coppola-directed indie, the Disney child star opened up about her life now that she is a mom of two, fiancé to the top child star, Macaulay Culkin and almost left show business. During the conversation about family life for The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum, the actress revealed the typical things the couple do for Christmas, she shared:

We’re basic. We do our lights, we do our Elves on a Shelf, our Advent calendars. We always host Christmas. That’s our favorite time. He cooks, I bake. The house is open.

I love the simplicity of it for the star-studded couple–nothing out of the ordinary and that they host. I’m sure it’s an incredible and seemingly easy time had by all. It does make sense that they have adopted this wholesome and classic way since they got engaged after having their first baby a couple of years ago. They don’t need to do much to illicit that holiday spirit and magic as a young family, especially when the parents can pull off a gorgeous movie-like couple photoshoot without a blink of an eye (please let Song and Culkin star in a movie together soon).

And let’s not forget that Culkin is maybe the closest public figure, outside of Santa Claus, who will always reign in the holiday cheer for many. A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin, which happened this last Christmas season was proof that his legacy and the movie are as strong as ever. The live evening tour was a success and I hope he continues with the evening in the future, that or, actually buying the infamous Chicago home from Home Alone. Either works for this fan, but in the meantime, the Uncle Buck actor confirming that he’s joining Season 2 of Fallout suffices.

Learning how Macaulay Culkin spends his holidays has been a Christmas miracle, and it’s all thanks to Brenda Song. I’m glad that she and her kids don’t have to avoid her fiancé’s cinematic swinging paint cans as they celebrate together as a family.

