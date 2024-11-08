Macaulay Culkin Had A Three-Word Response After Being Cast In Fallout Season 2 (But The Fan Reactions Are What I'm Here For)

Fallout took the 2024 TV schedule by storm this year, and after many fans watched it with thier Amazon Prime subscriptions, the anticipation for Fallout Season 2 quickly began. Now, we have an update about what's to come as it was announced that Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast. The actor also quickly responded to the news, however, it's the fan reactions to this exciting casting that I can't get over.

While Fallout Season 2 may be years away, preparations have already begun. Deadline reported that the Home Alone child actor will be recurring in the upcoming season as a “crazy genius-type character.” Culkin hasn’t taken too many roles in recent years, so this is definitely big news. So, in response, he took to Instagram to share the announcement, and while it was only a three-word message, it’s as exciting as ever:

Yep. It’s happening.

Fallout marks Culkin’s first big role since starring in the first half of American Horror Story: Double Feature in 2021, and fans are looking forward to it. Plenty took to the comments to share their reactions and plenty of Home Alone gifs too. People are certainly ready for a long-awaited Macaulay Culkin Renaissance, and I am here for it.

Here's what his fans had to say:

When the world needed him most, he returned -misfit.actual13

The king returns -dxnzel__

we’re so back 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ -thebradydrew

Dammit! Now I have to get Prime! -wolfdan78

It's good to have you back 🥰👌🏻 -tativaladao_

Even though we have no idea what character he will play and how many episodes he will be appearing in, fans are still excited to see this actor back on screen, and I am, too. Most of Culkin’s best movies were made when he was a kid, and to see that he is still so loved after all these years is sweet.

Perhaps this could be the start of him returning to acting full-time. While we don't know if that will happen, it's simply so exciting to know that he's coming back to the art in a project that is considered one of Prime Video's best shows.

Culkin will presumably be joining Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and more in the Season 2 cast. It’s going to be a fun dynamic to see too, depending on who the former child star plays. And who knows, maybe it could turn into a regular role?

Not too many details have been revealed, but Fallout’s EP Jonathan Nolan compared working on Season 2 to Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, which is already making me want the new season. The wait will be worth it, though, especially since Macaulay Culkin will be appearing in a recurring role. Hopefully, more information on his character will be revealed soon, but with fans already excited, it's clear that they're ready to tune in to see this beloved actor in this beloved universe.