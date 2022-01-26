Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Engaged After Celebrating Baby Son

Ready to feel old? Home Alone’s “KEVIN”, Macaulay Culkin is getting ready to get married to former Disney Channel star Brenda Song after the pair welcomed a child of their own nine months ago. This couple brings up all kinds of childhood nostalgia and now they’re set to say their vows to one another and be a young family. Congratulations to Culkin and Song!

The engagement news comes via People , which spotted Brenda Song sporting an engagement ring on the right finger while out in Beverly Hills, California. The couple have been together for four years and are new parents to a son named Dakota.

Macaulay Culkin, who is 41 and Brenda Song, who is 33, met on the set of the movie Changeland back in 2017. Since then, the pair have been pretty much inseparable. Back in 2018, Culkin said “this one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit” when talking about his relationship with Brenda Song as he shared the pair’s plans to move in together.

The couple remain private on their social media, but when Macaulay Culkin turned 40, Brenda Song put out a little bit of PDA to share that she is “the luckiest person in the world” because she is loved by Culkin. Check out the sweet post:

A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong) A photo posted by on

