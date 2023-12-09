Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Did The Most Cinematic Couples Photoshoot, And Now I Need Them To Co-Lead A Movie

Wanna feel old? Well, Home Alone ’s Macaulay Culkin is over 40 and engaged to former Disney Channel actress Brenda Song. Oh, and they already have two kids. Time has flown since Kevin McCallister first took on a couple of thieves during Christmas and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody first arrived on cable. Ahead of the couple tying the knot, they just dropped a fire photoshoot they did together, and it has me hoping they'll do a movie together.

Los Angeles-based photographer Lenne Chai captured Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song’s sweet relationship in a particularly cinematic way. Check out some of the photos:

A post shared by Lenne Chai (@lenneigh) A photo posted by on

Someone play “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves, because look at how these two set each other’s worlds on fire with the warm hues of this adorable shoot! The images show the stars on a bed with a plain mattress without sheets, pillows or anything on it and looking absolutely happy and in love with each other. It really captures their adoration for one another in an unconventional way, and I’m so happy they shared it with the world. So seriously, why don’t these two star in a movie together?

The pair technically have, considering they met on the set of a dramedy called Changeland in 2017 and have been pretty much inseparable ever since. But after these photos, I’m gonna need them to actually headline a rom-com! An epic drama film starring the two of them would also be cool to see. Either way, I'd imagine that the stars' chemistry would be off the charts.

More on Macaulay Culkin (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) What Macaulay Culkin And The Home Alone Cast Are Doing Now

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song got engaged in early 2022 after previously welcoming their first child, Dakota Song Culkin in April 2021 and they welcomed a second son together in December 2022. The whole family actually had a rare public outing last week when Culkin was honored with a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, the actor got emotional when he reunited with his Home Alone mom, Catherine O’Hara , who gave a sweet speech about working with him when he was a kid. During the event, Culkin also took a moment to tell Song in front of a crowd of people that she’s the “best person” he’s ever known and that she's given him “purpose” and “family."

Perhaps the actors bonded over a common experience of finding fame early in their lives with their respective child star careers. Macaulay Culkin’s brother, Kieran, who earned acclaimed as a member of the Succession cast , recalled feeling sorry for his brother when he was younger due to the intense fame he experienced early on due to Home Alone. Both Macaulay and Brenda Song continue to work in Hollywood, but have both taken significant steps back in recent years and seem to be focused on raising their family. After their cinematic photoshoot though, let's hope they'll consider teaming up for another big-screen venture.