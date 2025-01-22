Hook's Glenn Close Cameo Is Still Surprising Movie Fans, And I Can't Wait To See Them Discover A Couple More Hiding In The Movie

Glenn Close is literally Back in Action on the 2025 movie schedule, thanks to a supporting role in that potential Netflix subscription driver. The eight-time Academy Award nominee lets loose in a way that some might not expect, which once again shows the world the range in this iconic performer’s toolbox.

The timing couldn’t have been better, as her skill has also been recently highlighted thanks to renewed discussion about her cameo in Steven Spielberg’s Hook. While some people are still learning about it for the first time, I can’t wait to see when those same movie-lovers discover two other brief performances that are also hiding in one of Spielberg’s underrated gems.

Glenn Close’s Hook Cameo Continues To Wow Movie Fans

During an interview with Today, the Fatal Attraction icon shared the story of how she landed her memorable role as a male pirate in the 1991 blockbuster. As you’ll see below, the ask was simple, and Glenn Close made for quite the convincing member of Hook’s crew:

When you can pull one over on the set's script girl, that’s a good sign your casting has paid off. But when you can still have fans learning this knowledge freshly after 30 years, that’s a sign that Hook has kept its secrets well. You can see what I mean when reading through comments included from that interview’s post:

“Wow!! I had no idea. Going to have watch this movie again. One of the best films from my childhood.” - @kellyhaimof

“I was today years old.” - @watchjanelle

“This is by far the best cameo ever done because people still don’t know this fact to this day. She is great!” - @sidechopper

“Oh. My.god. boo boo box pirate?!” - @farmerlissie

It really does seem like magic to see Glenn Close’s Hook cameo continue to be discovered by the public. But there are a couple other cameos that are going to blow those same people’s minds. Of course, those of you who know your Hook trivia already know where I’m going with this, so don’t spoil the surprise for the newbies in the room.

Four More Hook Cameos To Watch Out For

Should you be motivated to revisit Steven Spielberg and Robin Williams’ spin on the Peter Pan legacy, there’s three more cameo scenes you should keep in mind when watching. And as luck would have it, two of them technically add this adventure to our list of movies featuring professional musicians .

As Phil Collins plays the aptly named Inspector Good and the late Jimmy Buffett pops up as the “Shoe-stealing Pirate,” it may be time to revise that list with Hook in mind. But perhaps one of the greatest flexes in cinematic history, besides showing off Gwyneth Paltrow before she became an A-lister, is a pair of Star Wars bit players.

While it’s hard to make out who they are, the couple floating in mid air through fairy dust are none other than creator George Lucas and star Carrie Fisher. Per The Independent, Fisher even did some uncredited punch up work on the script, which probably helped inspire Steven Spielberg to make the decision to include the cameo.

Hook doesn't make the list of Glenn Close's best movies, but that doesn't mean that her Boo Box Pirate isn't the one cameo that continues to get people talking. While the film is sadly not streaming through subscriptions platforms at this moment, you can rent or buy Steven Spielberg’s fantasy epic through various digital platforms.