Kevin Costner Interview | 'Horizon: An American Saga,' Early Career & More

Kevin Costner joins us this week for the release of his first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga, his epic Western story, decades in the making. We cover the earliest days of his career, including some of his biggest films and performances. The actor-director walks us through the intense process of making a 4-part film series back to back, we discuss his collaboration with Zack Snyder in Man of Steel and more.

Also this week, we review both Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 and A Quiet Place: Day One and give our thoughts on the trailer for Here, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:06:38 - Kevin Costner Interview

00:46:58 - Interview Reactions

00:54:18 - ‘Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1’ Review

01:11:21 - ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Review

01:21:06 - ‘Here’ Trailer Reactions

01:26:57 - Outro

