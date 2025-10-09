If You Thought Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein Was Going To Be The Horror Movie Of The Season, Think Again

Now that fall is fully here, headlines about the latest Ghostface installment and other ominous foes have audiences ready to watch some slashers. Among this season’s class of upcoming horror movies stands the highly anticipated and long awaited Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein. His take on the book to screen adaptation of the Mary Shelley classic has been labeled–for some–as the must see thriller. But according to one of the movie’s stars, it may subvert expectations.

After the release of the epic Frankenstein trailer , the hype for the Academy Award winner’s interpretation has only heightened. Mia Goth, who plays Elizabeth Lavenza, shared a bit more about Toro’s vision during the LA red carpet premiere with Deadline . The rising scream queen revealed she nor Toro sees his Frankenstein as a scary movie. Unlike many other modern-day versions, she equated it to a complicated familial piece with layers and has been a lifelong project for him:

And Guillermo said as much… if anything, it’s a family drama. It’s a story about fathers and sons, it’s about forgiveness, it’s about redemption, it’s about understanding. And I think people might be surprised at how incredibly moving it is and how much heart there is. It’s a story that’s been with Guillermo his whole life; he’s been thinking about this since he was 10 years old.

I may be an oddball here, but I’m incredibly more motivated to seek this coming monster remake since it has a unique and reflective take on the original literature. With the 1818 story more focused on the social commentary of an outcast than the killings, I can only imagine where his goes. So overall, I guess hearing that Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation of the creature strays from the status quo shouldn’t be that surprising.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a little thrown off, too, especially to hear it advertised as a father/son story . But many present entries to the iconic ghastly gang’s catalogue do generally boast the more dynamic liberties whether its gore or relationship dynamics. Clearly, it’ll be an interesting watch in how he sets this classic stage. Truthfully I’ll be seeing this either way just because I’ve always adored Frankenstein and co.

Regardless of where all of us stand in our assumptions, we’ll have to wait and see just how we feel about this non-horror "family drama." Frankenstein is headed to select theaters October 17 and will have a subsequent release on the 2025 Netflix movie and TV schedule November 7. So, make sure to have a Netflix subscription ready later this fall for the Guillermo del Toro interpretation if you can’t catch it on the big screen.