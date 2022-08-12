How Armie Hammer Accuser Responded After Trailer For Documentary About His Cannibal Text Antics Dropped

The streaming service Discovery+ recently put the upcoming docuseries House of Hammer on people’s radars with a chilling trailer that begins to dig deep into the accusations made against Armie Hammer by multiple exes. Two of the women featured in the trailer, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, appear to turn over their phone records and social media accounts so that the creators of the series could paint a fuller picture of the sexual abuse allegations – and even cannibalism rumors – that have plagued Hammer for years now. Following the trailer drop, Vucekovich has opened up about her path forward.

It can’t be easy for Courtney Vucekovich to share the history she shared with Armie Hammer. Which is why she took to Instagram stories (via NY Post ) and posted “onwards and upwards is the only option.” That’s the healthiest approach when you have been in an alleged abusive relationship, and the text message and voice recordings left by Hammer certainly point in that direction (even though Hammer denies all of the allegations made against him).

Courtney Vucekovich shared details about her relationship with Armie Hammer to Page Six back in 2021, opening up a wider window to his abuse. She told the newspaper:

He quickly grooms you in the relationship. He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he’s grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming. When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything. … He sucks out all the goodness you have left. That’s what he did to me. I gave and gave and gave until it hurt.

These stories likely will continue as we get closer to the release of House of Hammer, which isn’t going to stop at Armie and will explore the history of abuse from the men in the family, as shared by family members like Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer. The actor has been contending with allegations ever since he left rehab treatment , and while most of them have been tied to sexual assault and cannibalism, a recent string of strange ones linked Hammer to a job selling timeshares and giving tours in the Cayman Islands . That sounds so strange, but in the realm of Hammer, nothing is that far out of the ordinary.