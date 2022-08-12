How Armie Hammer Accuser Responded After Trailer For Documentary About His Cannibal Text Antics Dropped
The streaming service Discovery+ recently put the upcoming docuseries House of Hammer on people’s radars with a chilling trailer that begins to dig deep into the accusations made against Armie Hammer by multiple exes. Two of the women featured in the trailer, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, appear to turn over their phone records and social media accounts so that the creators of the series could paint a fuller picture of the sexual abuse allegations – and even cannibalism rumors – that have plagued Hammer for years now. Following the trailer drop, Vucekovich has opened up about her path forward.
It can’t be easy for Courtney Vucekovich to share the history she shared with Armie Hammer. Which is why she took to Instagram stories (via NY Post) and posted “onwards and upwards is the only option.” That’s the healthiest approach when you have been in an alleged abusive relationship, and the text message and voice recordings left by Hammer certainly point in that direction (even though Hammer denies all of the allegations made against him).
Courtney Vucekovich shared details about her relationship with Armie Hammer to Page Six back in 2021, opening up a wider window to his abuse. She told the newspaper:
These stories likely will continue as we get closer to the release of House of Hammer, which isn’t going to stop at Armie and will explore the history of abuse from the men in the family, as shared by family members like Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer. The actor has been contending with allegations ever since he left rehab treatment, and while most of them have been tied to sexual assault and cannibalism, a recent string of strange ones linked Hammer to a job selling timeshares and giving tours in the Cayman Islands. That sounds so strange, but in the realm of Hammer, nothing is that far out of the ordinary.
It’s unlikely that Armie Hammer will find work on movies and television, given the fact that movies like Death on the Nile and Next Goal Wins went out of their way to either distance themselves from the actor, or replace him altogether. It feels like Hollywood studios have been handling more than a fair share of backlash when it comes to actors being involved in controversy that might affect productions – the largest one being Ezra Miller and their ongoing involvement in The Flash. Something tells me that studio heads would rather cut off an issue with Hammer at the pass, instead of rolling the dice on him as a viable leading man again.
