How Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Is Reportedly Doing Following His Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis and his family suffered a devastating blow when the Die Hard actor was forced to retire following his initial diagnosis of aphasia. And as the public learned this past week, he was subsequently given an updated diagnosis of dementia . It’s a tragic set of circumstances, to say the least. Now, thanks to an inside source close to the family, we have an idea of how the actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, is coping following this latest health diagnosis.

Last week, Bruce Willis’ family issued a statement announcing that the vetern star had been given a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. While the group is undoubtedly facing a difficult time, an inside source for People claims the Sixth Sense actor’s relatives are “all closer than ever” amid the heartbreaking news. The insider also shed some light what's going on with Bruce’s wife of 13 years, Emma, during this time, and it's a positive report. Apparently, she “has the biggest support system” and that “she couldn’t be more grateful” for the outpouring of love and support she has seen from her husband's fans. The insider also made claims regarding how Emma is seeking to keep the family together during this time. They told the news outlet:

She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can. She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him.

Emma Heming Willis has been candid in the past regarding the difficulties in juggling taking care of her husband’s needs as well as the needs of her family while also taking care of herself. Yet she has also shared a ton of the more pleasant times the group has been able to share with Bruce. This includes sharing new photos taken days after his retirement and an adorably sweet Father’s Day photo of Bruce with his brood. You can see the heartwarming image she shared of Willis to accompany the family’s recent dementia announcement below:

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Bruce Willis' spouse isn’t the first to share how they’re coping with his dementia update. Recently, Demi Moore and Willis’ middle child, Scout LaRue Willis, took to her Instagram Stories to share how she’s feeling amid her father’s health challenges. The singer said she was feeling “emotionally tired” and “overwhelmed." However, she also shared her gratitude to fans, a sentiment that her two sisters shared. Rumer and Tallulah re-shared Scout’s Story on their accounts, echoing her feelings. It’s nice to see the family sticking together while they navigate this difficult time.

The Pulp Fiction actor will soon be a grandfather for the first time because his oldest daughter, Rumer, is expecting her first child. It's another beautiful life update that one can imagine Emma Heming Willis will make sure to document for her family. As good a father as Willis is, I’m sure he will also make a wonderful grandfather.