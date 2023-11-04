How Channing Tatum Is Allegedly Feeling After Getting Engaged To Zoë Kravitz

It’s been almost two years now since Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were linked by dating rumors and, now, the Hollywood couple are reportedly taking their romance to the next level. After reports surfaced this week that the pair of actors are engaged, another source has allegedly revealed how the Magic Mike star is feeling about his plans to be a married man (again) by tying the knot with the Batman star.

It should be noted that the couple haven’t officially announced their engagement. However, after Zoë Kravitz was spotted with an engagement ring while out at a Halloween party with her beau, it’s widely believed that they're planning to exchange vows. On that note, per a source for People , here’s how the Lost City star feels about his engagement to Kravitz:

It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life. He can’t stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together.

So it would appear that the Hollywood leading man is purportedly quite pleased with this major turn of events, and who could blame him? When the two attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles last Saturday, they were pictured holding hands in while in costume as Rosemary and her baby from Rosemary’s Baby. On the Kimi star's left hand, where she was also holding a prop knife, an engagement ring can be seen on her finger. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

When Cisscut Magazine had a ring expert study the photograph of the couple, he valued Zoë Kravitz’s engagement ring at an estimated $300,000. Last November, while talking about the first movie they watched together, Kravitz gushed over Channing Tatum. She called him a “wonderful human,” who makes her life and she can share her life of “talking about art” with. Tatum is set to star in Kravitz’s directorial debut, Pussy Island, which was filmed back in summer 2022, and we expect it will find itself among upcoming 2024 movie releases . Tatum also previously shared that he was “in awe” of Kravitz while working with her on the movie and with referred to her as “one of the more intentional people” he’d ever met in his life.

Their love story arrived in the wake of their respective past marriages. The Step Up veteran was married to Jenna Dewan, and they announced their split back in 2018 after nearly a decade of marriage. The former lovers, who also share a daughter, finalized their divorce in 2019. Dewan, for her part, is engaged as well to actor Steve Kazee following a proposal in 2020, and they share a son who was born that same year.

Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in 2020 after four years together and a year and a half as a married couple. They settled on divorce terms in August 2021 just as Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s relationship began to become more public. The two Pussy Island collaborators are rather private when it comes to their relationship, but we wish them all the happiness with this engagement, as they continue to thrive!