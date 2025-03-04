The Insides Of My Trousers... Were Wet.' The Story Behind Robert Pattinson's Dance Scene With Jennifer Lawrence Is Not For The Faint Of Heart

Robert Pattinson has faced tons of intense challenges throughout his career, from brooding vampire romances, psychologically complex roles, and even donning a cape for The Batman, but nothing seems to have unnerved him quite like the unexpected horror of an impromptu dance scene. While filming his 2025 movie release Die, My Love, the actor found himself in a situation he desperately wanted to avoid—freestyle dancing–with fellow cast member Jennifer Lawrence , and it did not go well.

In a recent episode of GQ's Epic Conversation on YouTube , Robert Pattinson chatted with director Bong Joon-Ho–who he collaborated with on the upcoming Mickey 17 . He shared that he had actually begged director Lynne Ramsay to either cut or choreograph a particular scene because he was really worried about it. But Ramsay and Lawrence, both of whom can dance quite well, weren’t having any of it. As the Tenet actor remembered:

I did this movie with Lynn Ramsay, and she’s a really good dancer, and Jennifer Lawrence, a really good dancer. And they just find it so easy. And they’re like, ‘Just dance. It’s just music playing, just dance.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m telling you I’m gonna have a mental breakdown when this happens. We need to either choreograph it or cut it.’ And they’re like, ‘No, just dance. Stop being a little freak.’

Unfortunately for the High Life star, his fears were entirely justified. When the day of filming arrived, panic set in:

And it came to the day, and I was sweating so much. The insides of my trousers, with sweat, were wet [laughs]. That’s a little exaggeration.

Exaggeration or not, the image of a flustered Pattinson flailing on the dance floor, drenched in nervous sweat, is one that fans won’t soon forget.

The Good Time alum has done everything from crazy stunts to intense psychological roles, but it seems like dancing on camera is his biggest challenge. He’s mentioned before how awkward he feels when it comes to moving around while acting. Fans probably remember his pretty stiff prom dance in Twilight, which totally became an internet meme.

But in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptations Die, My Love, there was nowhere for The Devil All The Time star to hide. Based on Ariana Harwicz’s novel, the film explores an unraveling marriage, with Pattinson and Lawrence playing a couple whose relationship is tested by infidelity. The story leans heavily into raw emotions, meaning the London-born actor had no choice but to push through his dance-floor anxiety.

Despite the sweat-drenched experience, Pattinson isn't slowing down. With Mickey 17 set to release in theaters on March 7 and an upcoming The Batman sequel in the works, it’s clear he has no shortage of physically demanding roles ahead. Honestly, his latest comments about The Batman Part II have me really hyped. Let’s just hope there aren’t any surprise dance numbers!

