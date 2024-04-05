5 Hufflepuff Traits And 5 Wizarding World Characters From The Hogwarts House

While Hufflepuffs aren’t the most represented house in the Harry Potter movies , over the years, love for these kind and loyal witches and wizards has grown. That love expanded even more when Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them came out, and we learned about the lovely lead of those films, Newt Scamander. Between the kind-hearted animal researcher from Hogwarts' history to modern heroes, like Cedric Diggory, Hufflepuffs are great, and it’s time we give them some credit and talk about what makes them part of this black and yellow house.

The 5 Core Traits Of A Hufflepuff

(Image credit: Warnter Bros.)

The core traits of Hufflepuffs help prove that these witches and wizards are people you always want on your team. Known for their loyalty, patience and good work ethic, per Wizarding World , this house founded by Helga Hufflepuff is full of lovely people who value honesty and kindness.

Loyalty

Loyalty is the primary trait of a Hufflepuff. They will always be there to help everyone, especially when it’s for a good cause. This was shown by Cedric wanting to help Harry during Goblet of Fire, and Tonks’ loyalty was on full display when she wanted to help the Order of the Phoenix.

Hard-Working

While all houses are clearly hard-working, for Hufflepuffs it’s a priority, and you can see that in the way Newt Scamander goes about his research for his book Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Patience

Clearly, Cedric has the patience to figure out the egg clue in Goblet of Fire before passing the knowledge along to Harry. While other houses may act on instinct, for Hufflepuffs, it’s important to wait for the perfect moment to act.

Fairness

When it comes to being just and equal, Hufflepuffs thrive. Most of the time, they really excel at looking at the situation as a whole and playing fairly, like Cedric did during the Tri-Wizard Tournament.

Kindness

While there are kind people in every Hogwarts house, and it’s a value everyone should have, in Hufflepuff, it’s a priority to treat people in a friendly, generous and considerate way.

Honesty

Finally, we have honesty. Considering loyalty is vital to Hufflepuffs, it makes sense that honesty is also a priority, because the two values truly go hand in hand.

Overall, the core traits of Hufflepuffs make them reliable, loyal and kind-hearted witches and wizards, which is proven when you look at the people who were part of this house.

5 Wizarding World Characters Who Are Hufflepuffs

Now, let’s talk about wizards who exemplified these qualities and were sorted into Hufflepuff as first years. From the lead of Fantastic Beasts to great side characters in Harry Potter, the Hufflepuffs in the Wizarding World are wonderful, so let’s take a moment to appreciate them.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Cedric Diggory

Do you want to talk about side characters who really came through in Harry Potter? Well, look no further than Cedric Diggory. A beloved Hufflepuff, this guy is athletic, kind and wicked smart. When he’s chosen to compete in the Tri-Wizard Tournament in Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire, Robert Pattinson’s Hufflepuff is fair and incredibly kind to his competitors, especially Harry.

He helps the young wizard figure out a clue for a challenge, and at the very end, he tragically dies after being transported to Voldemort’s hiding place while trying to help Harry. Overall, Cedric isn’t around long, but he’s a fantastic hero and a fantastic Hufflepuff.

Also, it’s worth noting that Cedric’s classmate Hannah Abbott was also a Hufflepuff, and she went on to marry Neville Longbottom after the Battle of Hogwarts. Both characters were loyal allies of Harry Potter, especially when it came to defending the world against Voldemort.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Newt Scamander

While there weren’t any principal Hufflepuffs in the Harry Potter movies, the lead of the Fantastic Beasts franchise was from this loyal house, and his name is Newt Scamander. Played by Eddie Redmayne – who will passionately defend the house too – this kind, patient and fair fellow is the author of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them book.

While his research became standard reading at Hogwarts, the films track his adventures in the United States as he battles Grindelwald with the help of Albus Dumbledore, his brother, Theseus Scamander (who was introduced as part of the Crimes of Grindelwald cast and is also a Hufflepuff) and more wonderful wizards. He’s also, of course, helped by the creatures he loves so dearly.

Overall, Newt Scamander is a Hall of Fame Hufflepuff.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Nymphadora Tonks

On the surface, Nymphadora Tonks gives Gyffendor vibes, however, she’s a Hufflepuff through and through. Played by Natalia Tena in the Harry Potter cast , Tonks is a cool and confident witch who is also a Metamorphmagus, meaning she can change her appearance anytime.

The primary trait of a Hufflepuff is loyalty, and you can see that Tonks has it by the way she supports her husband Remus Lupin and the Order of the Phoenix.

While Hufflepuffs aren’t commonly considered assertive, like Cedric, Tonks proves that she is courageous and valiant as well as loyal and fair through her magical skills, her work as an auror, and as a member of the society working to take down the dark lord.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Pomona Sprout

Pomona Sprout is the head of Hufflepuff House and the head of the herbology department at Hogwarts, making her a powerful member of this house during Harry Potter’s time there. Most notably, we see this professor in action when she’s teaching the kids about Mandrakes during Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

It’s also worth noting that Professor Sprout was one of Neville Longbottom’s mentors. After graduating, the Gryffindor joined the herbology department and worked alongside her, teaching all the Hogwarts students about magical plants.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Helga Hufflepuff

I’d be remiss if we didn’t talk about the founder of Hufflepuff House, Helga Hufflepuff. The witch was one of the four founders of the school of witchcraft and wizardry, and she was known for accepting all students who were loyal and willing to work hard, hence the core traits of the house.

Like the other four house founders, Helga also had an item, a cup in her case, that was turned into a Horcrux when Voldemort started his tirade.

Overall, Helga Hufflepuff helped found the kind-hearted and loyal house that bears a badger as its mascot, and she’s a wonderful role model for all who enter this house.