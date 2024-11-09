I’m A Movie Critic Who Hates Feeling Scared. Why Hugh Grant’s Heretic Absolutely Works For Me

As someone who sees upwards of 100 movies every year, I’m not going to sit here and say I’ve totally avoided horror films on the 2024 movie release schedule , but I am a known horror movie hater here at CinemaBlend. In general, I would agree films like Andy Muschietti’s It movies and any horror with a bit of a comedic bent can win me over much more easily than heavily dark or violent movies. I openly admit I dislike feeling scared in the movie theater. In general, I’d rather watch a rom-com any day over pretty much any horror movie, and it will never be my idea to throw on a horror classic on a Saturday night at home. Hell would need to freeze over.

It’s not that I don’t recognize quality in films like Talk To Me, it’s more that I don’t enjoy feeling upset and unsettled, emotions that seem to make horror buffs feel alive and maybe even bring joy. Again, even within the genre, it’s easier for me to digest something like Happy Death Day than it is for me to get through a Saw sequel. That’s who I am as a person, and it’s also probably why you don’t see me reviewing horror films. They deserve better than my weak stomach.

Now that you know who I am as a person, though, I should tell you that I recently was able to screen Hugh Grant’s upcoming horror movie Heretic early. The Heretic trailers have done a great job of not spoiling too much, but I will note it is both mildly amusing at points, but also a dark and unsettling film and one that should absolutely work for horror lovers. More importantly, it’s a great horror film for those of us who often shy away from the genre, because it works on a psychological level as well.

Why Heretic Is One Of The Best Movies Even Non-Horror Lovers Will See This Year

The upcoming A24 film Heretic has been described as philosophical horror, and while there is some action involved, I will just go ahead and mention there’s a lot of talking in this movie. Buddhism ties in with Monopoly and Radiohead’s “Creep.” Two young women argue rhetoric with an older man, even though they are Mormon and aren’t supposed to be alone with him. Meanwhile, rooms twist into one another and surreal happenings seem to be going on behind the scenes. It’s hard to tell what’s real and fiction, and in this state of limbo, audiences will pay rapt attention to what’s going on.

I loved A24'sHeretic. I’ve been very interested in the work Hugh Grant has been doing since he started taking some roles further along the beaten and more antagonistic path. Him as a smarmy villain in Dungeons & Dragons and as the main antagonist in Paddington 2 are both standouts for me. His Heretic character is nothing like either of those roles, but it’s giving him the chance to stretch even more in a way I didn’t expect.

Listen, normally I'd jump at the chance to escape a particularly scary scene, but I was glued to my seat the entire time.

Hugh Grant Isn't The Only Standout

Grant's two younger co-stars, former Mormons in their own right, are spot-on casting as well. Heretic’s full of these long takes, with actresses Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher going toe-to-toe with Grant in nimble and unexpected ways. East previously admitted they'd film takes that went on for 15 minutes at a time, and while the stretches are long, they are thought-provoking. They really work. I felt more invested in this movie than I have in anything else I've seen in quite some time.

Trust me when I say I was surprised about this development.

Jury's out on whether this will make the list of best horror films of all time, but as a theatergoer in 2024, it's among the best the year has to offer. Even if you aren't a person who shells out cash to scare yourself on the regular, even if you normally shy away from anything labeled horror, even if you miss the days when Hugh Grant was the rom-com's most famous leading man, Heretic is one film worth checking out on November 8